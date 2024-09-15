Newcastle United’s previous Premier League match saw them claim all three points against Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of a 2-1 victory.

This win meant they had taken seven points from their opening three league games, a solid start indeed for Eddie Howe and his men.

They face a tricky tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers today, however, as Gary O’Neil is chasing a first league win of the season.

Will the manager make any changes to his starting XI? There were a couple of players who were fairly underwhelming against Spurs and could be in danger of losing their spot.

Emil Krafth’s game in numbers against Tottenham Hotspur

The centre-back was partnered next to Dan Burn at the heart of the defence against the North Londoners, playing the entire 90 minutes during the win.

Emil Krafth's statistics against Spurs Touches 35 Total duels won 4 (2) Possession lost 6 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Clearances 3 Via Sofascore

The Swede did succeed with 80% of his passes while taking only 35 touches during his time on the spell, which was fewer touches than goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Krafth was also dribbled past on one occasion, won 50% of his duels and lost possession six times. It wasn’t a bad performance, but given the threat Wolves pose with the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, might Howe change things at the back?

During the first match of the season, Fabian Schar was sent off against Southampton, receiving a three-game ban in the process.

He is now available, which means the defender should return straight back into the starting XI against the Old Gold, due to his quality at centre-back.

Howe must unleash Fabian Schar against Wolves

The 32-year-old was perhaps unlucky to receive his marching orders against the Saints, but Howe will be glad he is back ahead of the trip to Molineux.

He started all but one of Newcastle’s league games last season, finishing the season with an 83% pass success rate, averaging 71 touches and won 50% of his total duels per game; solid statistics indeed.

The Swiss international also ranked in the top 11% for passes into the final third when compared to his peers in the top flight last term, allowing him to showcase his forward-thinking qualities.

He even ranked in the top 1% for goal-creating actions per 90 (0.35) when compared to his peers and in the top 3% for penalty kicks won per 90, which proves he can contribute at either end of the pitch.

Schar has previously been dubbed “incredible” by Howe for his performances in the past and there is no doubt he is one of the key members of the current first team squad.

Thankfully, the Magpies didn’t lose a single game during his suspension but he should now be brought back in to replace Krafth, due to his fantastic quality on the ball and solid defensive instincts.

Three points is all that matters for the club as they seek to return to European competition next season and, hopefully, Schar will play a part in helping them to claim all three.