Newcastle United travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, looking to make it four Premier League games unbeaten following two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

Sean Longstaff's first-half strike drew Eddie Howe's side level after Joel Veltman had put Roberto De Zerbi's side ahead early on at St James' Park.

The club have the opportunity to claim a second win against the Red Devils at Old Trafford this season, following the 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup back in November.

However, if Howe's side are to secure three vital points, they will potentially have to do it without experienced strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, after Howe confirmed that the pair missed training earlier this week with illness and tightness, respectively.

The duo have both managed to reach double figures in the Premier League this season, with the absence of goals concerning for the Magpies in the hunt to secure another campaign of European football.

Injuries have decimated Howe's side at times in 2023/24, with it unclear who would be replacing either of the strikers in Manchester later this evening.

That being said, here's a look at three potential players who could fill the void at the top of the pitch...

1 The obvious choice

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed his best season at St James' Park this campaign, reaching double figures in both goals and assists for the first time in his senior career.

The former Everton attacker joined the Magpies in a £45m deal back in January 2023, with the expectation of transforming Newcastle's attack and pushing them towards a European place.

He's excelled beyond all imagination, showcasing his talent and versatility - featuring across all three positions in the attacking positions under Howe.

Gordon has started in a central role three times in the Premier League this campaign, scoring on one occasion in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at St James' Park back in February.

Whilst it may not be his natural position, he's proven that he is capable of filling the void left by centre-forwards Isak and Wilson, with Howe potentially relying on the 23-year-old to produce the goods against Erik ten Hag's side tonight.

2 The tactical tweak

Joelinton

A potentially bold shout, but Brazilian midfielder Joelinton joined the club from Hoffenheim back in 2019, with the 27-year-old originally arriving on Tyneside as a striker.

However, after a record of just six goals in 69 goals as a centre-forward, he transitioned into a midfield role - a decision that transformed his career at the club, with journalist Thomas Hammond dubbing the midfielder as "phenomenal".

He's since become a mainstay under Howe since moving further back and forming an excellent partnership with fellow countryman Bruno Guimaraes.

However, this season has been one to forget for Joelinton, struggling with injuries that have seen him miss 28 games in all competitions, with his latest groin issue seeing him miss over four months of first-team action.

He's returned to action in recent weeks, making substitute appearances against Brighton and Burnley, as he attempts to regain his fitness before the end of the campaign.

Given the potential injury issues Howe is facing tonight, he may look to the one-time striker to line up at the top end of the pitch and apply his ball-winning abilities gained from midfield to press United's makeshift backline.

3 The wildcard option

Sean Neave

The striker may be a relatively unknown quantity to many Newcastle supporters, but the 16-year-old is currently enjoying an excellent campaign for the club's U18 side.

He's managed to score 13 goals in his 20 appearances so far in 2023/24 - an incredible record for a player featuring at an age group two years above him.

Whilst it may seem very premature to hand a 16-year-old his Premier League debut and thrive, it could turn in the club's favour in the long run giving a player of that age the experience in England's top-flight.

It could also allow him to follow in the footsteps of former Man United forward Wayne Rooney, who made his debut at 16, and thrive in the Premier League.

It is a huge game for the club and one that could be defining in their battle to secure another season of European football, but given the current injury troubles in the final third, it will be intriguing to see who Howe opts to start with tonight.