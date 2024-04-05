Newcastle United have been in the middle of an injury crisis, with the club looking very short of options in the defensive third of the pitch.

Long-term injuries to key first-team members such as Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have seen Eddie Howe's side look stretched at the back, with the Magpies having to make do with temporary solutions.

The Dutchman was a key part of Eddie Howe's side that secured Champions League football for the first time in nearly two decades, with Botman looking to be worth every penny of his £32m transfer fee.

However, his injury has left a gaping hole alongside usual partner Fabian Schar, with the Magpies suffering as a result of the 24-year-old's absence.

The club have trialled multiple players alongside the Swiss in recent weeks, with Howe yet to find a suitable replacement for the Dutchman.

With that in mind, here's a look at the 'options' Howe has at his disposal to fill that problem, in the absence of Botman and Lascelles...

1 The Obvious One

Dan Burn

After featuring at left-back for the majority of the campaign, the injuries to the Magpies' usual centre-back options allowed the Blyth-born Dan Burn to feature at the heart of the defence against Everton.

The 31-year-old had a brilliant game for Howe's side, winning four tackles and having a 91% pass completion rate - completing 62 passes in the process.

Burn also won 65% of his ground and aerial duels - with the former Brighton defender winning the most aerial duels of any Newcastle player on the night.

His performance at St James' saw him awarded an 8/10 rating by Shields Gazette writer Dominic Scurr, with the centre-back claiming the highest rating of any Magpies player.

From his displays this campaign, it's evident that he's more suited to playing as a central defender rather than a left-back, with his lack of pace often being exposed by pacey wingers. The injuries to Botman and Lascelles could hand Burn a perfect opportunity to nail down a permanent place at the heart of Howe's defence.

2 The Senior Option

Paul Dummett

If you're looking for a modern-day Newcastle hero, look no further than defender Paul Dummett, who has spent his entire professional career at St James' Park, bar two loan spells away from the club as a youngster.

He joined the club's academy in 2000 as a nine-year-old, before rising up through the youth ranks - even becoming the U21s and reserve team captain.

However, since the 2020/21 season, Dummett has struggled with injuries - that, coupled with the takeover and investment, has seen him drop dramatically down the pecking order under Magpies boss Howe.

The centre-back has only featured twice for Howe's side during the current campaign, with his most recent appearance coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Everton in midweek.

He only featured for 11 minutes, but the now 32-year-old gave away a penalty that resulted in the visitors' goal after he was adjudged to have dragged Ashley Young to the ground following a VAR review.

However, despite his error at St James', Dummett has a big part to play between now and the end of the campaign with the injury concerns currently within the squad.

Dummett also won 50% of his duels, completing 11 passes at a completion rate of 92% - with the Magpies fan-favourite proving that he still could provide valuable experience to a relatively young Newcastle squad.

He may lack the quality needed, but he certainly makes up for it with his desire and passion to do well for his boyhood club, with the long-serving asset potentially getting game time should the club suffer any more injuries in the defensive department.

3 The Wildcard Option

Cathal Heffernan

Although Heffernan is yet to make his senior debut for the northeast side, the promising Irishman has played a rather important role in their youth squad since joining.

After arriving from Italian side AC Milan in the summer, the 18-year-old centre-back has made 18 appearances for various youth levels, scoring on three occasions, including against his former side in the UEFA Youth League.

He featured in every minute for the young Magpies as they exited the group stage, but Heffernan's tally of two goals from centre-back certainly caught the eye.

The "very exciting" talent, as described by journalist Thomas Hammond, could be handed a place in the first-team squad to potentially solve the club's defensive problems.

Heffernan could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson, who have made giant steps in recent seasons and cemented their places as regular players within Howe's squad.

The two youngsters both came through the academy at the club, with Miley and Anderson going on to make 17 and 13 appearances, respectively, in the Premier League this campaign.

Howe should look to trust in youth once again, with the opportunity given to Heffernan a potential turning point in his early days at St James' Park. He could prove to be a future starter for the Magpies, with the Toon boss needing to hand the emerging teen a deserved opportunity before the end of the campaign to stake his claim for a first-team spot next season.