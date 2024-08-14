The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is a crucial one for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United as they aim to try and push for a return to the top four and secure a Champions League place.

For the first time in two decades, the Magpies competed in the most prestigious club competition in football but were knocked out of a group which included AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

It gave a generation of supporters a campaign they will never forget, but added expectations of consistent qualification to replicate the feat they achieved during the 2022/23 season.

However, new additions are needed to mount a serious push for a top-four spot this season, with Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula all arriving on Tyneside this summer.

More additions are still expected before the closure of the window on August 30th, with the club handed an opportunity to sign a very promising youngster.

Newcastle could land £13m attacking sensation

In an attempt to try and bolster his forward line, Howe has been targeting a new attacker to partner Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the final third.

Whilst there’s yet to be any movement on a new attacker, Newcastle could potentially have a shot at landing Lyon's Rayan Cherki, with the Ligue 1 side looking for potential destinations for the youngster.

The 20-year-old was on the Magpies’ radar last summer, but no bid was ever placed for the Frenchman - with his failed move to Dortmund presenting a new opportunity for Howe’s side.

It’s previously been reported that the youngster could be available for as little as €15m (£13m) this summer - a great price for a talent who registered seven goal contributions in Ligue 1 last season.

With Cherki only being 20, he has the potential to further develop his game at St James’ Park, potentially following in the footsteps of one star who captured the hearts of most during his time at the club.

Why Cherki could be Newcastle’s new Ben Arfa

Winger Hatem Ben Arfa was a shining light in a dark period for Newcastle under the ownership of Mike Ashley, with the French winger taking the Premier League by storm during his time at the club.

He arrived on Tyneside during the summer of 2010 as an unknown quantity, but quickly established himself within the first team setup, with his direct dribbling and flair.

Undoubtedly, his best moment in a Magpies shirt came in the 2-0 win over Bolton back in 2012, picking the ball up from inside his own half, before taking on the entire opposition and slotting into the bottom corner.

He went on to make 86 appearances over a four-year spell at Newcastle, scoring 14 times - with Howe having the opportunity to sign their next Ben Arfa ten years on from his departure.

The similarities between Ben Arfa and Cherki are endless, with the pair both coming from the same nation, whilst also both breaking through the academy at Lyon before cementing their first-team spot.

That comparison has also been made by fellow Frenchman, Frank Leboeuf, who told ESPN last year: "Rayan Cherki is… you know Hatem Ben Arfa who played for Newcastle and for Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Lyon, skilful-wise one of the best players already on earth, 20 years old unbelievable.

“The guy can do everything and for a left-footed [player], has a right foot which is incredible. But still has to improve and he’s young, with like Hatem - when he has to get rid of the ball, when he has to give the ball is either half a second too early or half a second too late. It’s a real rhythm that he has to get, that’s what football is about for me."

When delving into Cherki’s stats from the 2023/24 campaign, he would be an excellent addition to Howe’s side, having all the attributes to follow in his compatriot's footsteps.

Rayan Cherki's stats per 90 in Ligue 1 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 33 Goals + assists 7 Pass accuracy 78% Progressive passes 7.2 Progressive carries 4.9 Successful take-ons 4.2 Shots taken 3 Stats via FBref

He averaged 4.9 progressive carries and 4.2 successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his desire to get into the final third, whilst also cutting onto his favoured left foot - the same as the former Newcastle ace.

The "world-class" Cherki, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also averaged 7.2 progressive passes per 90, demonstrating his ability to find a teammate in the final third - allowing the likes of Isak to further bolster their own goalscoring tallies.

£13m for a player of his quality would be a huge coup for the Magpies, potentially allowing Howe to end his search for a new right-sided attacker.

Given the similarities to former star Ben Arfa, it is a risk worth taking for the club who could also reap the rewards in the long-term, possibly making a huge profit on the minimal fee he’s available for.