Wolverhampton Wanderers fell on Tuesday night, the latest in a growing line of Premier League sides unable to stand against the unabating Newcastle United storm.

The 3-0 win at St. James' Park made it nine straight wins across all competitions for Eddie Howe's men, with Alexander Isak's brace extending his scoring run to eight top-flight fixtures in succession. But Anthony Gordon also got in on the spoils and continues to be a pillar of strength for the Magpies.

The January transfer window is in full swing and Newcastle could perhaps do with one more part to complete their frontline. Technical director Paul Mitchell may have the perfect winger in his sights.

Newcastle transfer news

As has been reported in recent weeks, Newcastle have an interest in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, and could choose to strike before the month is up.

Chiefly behind such claims, Miguel Almiron has been green-lit for an £11m return to Atlanta United over the pond, freeing up space and PSR breathing room.

Newcastle will face stern competition from Liverpool, who have been put off by the Cherries' £50m winter price tag and could reevaluate their intrigue at the end of the season.

There's a glorious chance to steal ahead here, and PIF need to ensure they get it done, mirroring Gordon with a right winger of interesting likeness.

What Antoine Semenyo would bring to Newcastle

Newcastle already have a complete and tricky winger in Gordon, but he's patently at his zenith when plying from the left flank. Semenyo's expertise on the alternate suggests that he could work in conjunction with the Three Lions star, supplying Isak while overlapping to strike on goal himself.

Content creator Alice Abrahams said this of the 25-year-old's quality: "A ball carrier with pace, power, and real athleticism. His ability to drive at defenders and create is outstanding."

The left-footer ranks among the top 2% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers this season for shots taken and the top 16% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, perfectly illustrating the above praise.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Hailed as an "unreal talent" by Premier League analyst Umir Talks, Semenyo has the burgeoning clinical edge to succeed under Howe's wing, also athletic and combative enough to bring the fluent and many-angled skill set that Gordon provides so neatly on the left.

Gordon was awarded Newcastle's Player of the Season for 2023/24 after posting 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, and he's been excellent in recent weeks, going somewhat under the radar due to Isak's brilliance.

When looking at Gordon's statistics across the current campaign, you're drawn to his completeness. Well, chuck Semenyo's for Bournemouth into the table, and you see that Newcastle would sign a unique winger with Gordon-esque qualities, charging the United frontline with something wonderful and distinct.

Premier League 24/25 - Anthony Gordon vs Antoine Semenyo Match Stats* Gordon Semenyo Matches (starts) 20 (19) 20 (20) Goals 6 6 Assists 4 2 Shots (on target)* 2.2 (0.9) 4.0 (1.2) Big chances missed 9 7 Pass completion 80% 77% Big chances created 5 7 Dribble (success)* 1.5 (51%) 2.2 (58%) Ball recoveries* 3.6 5.1 Total duels (won)* 5.1 (52%) 6.9 (45%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

We'll go out on a limb here and posit that Newcastle's attacking quality would only go from strength to strength with Semenyo added to the mix. After all, Isak's striking true, Gordon's wreaking chaos and Jacob Murphy continues to amaze with his industrious and creative approach.

Semenyo would complete the cake, reflecting Gordon's prowess on the opposite flank.