Eddie Howe has given an injury update regarding Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, following his side's 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle clinch comeback win at Wolves

The Magpies faced another key game in the Premier League on Sunday, with Howe's team making the trip to Molineux, looking to make it 10 points from a possible 12 to start the season.

As has been the case for much of the campaign to date, Newcastle's performance wasn't necessarily wholly convincing, but they managed to get over the line, highlighting their team spirit and belief.

Mario Lemina's first-half strike gave Wolves a half-time lead, and given the nature of the Magpies' rather limp display, it was hard to see them getting back in the game. Fabian Schar equalised with a speculative long-range effort that deflected off Craig Dawson before Harvey Barnes' outstanding strike sealed a previous victory for the visitors.

The win means Newcastle are sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table, behind Manchester City and Arsenal, and the most encouraging thing for supporters is that there are further gears to find. There was an injury for Alexander Isak to contend with, however, with the striker replaced at half-time, acting as a concern.

Taking to X after Sunday's game, injury expert Ben Dinnery explained that Isak was substituted after suffering from blurred vision, also sharing Howe's quotes on the situation:

Losing Isak for an extended period of time would be a disaster for Newcastle, given his status as one of the most impressive attacking players in the Premier League currently.

The 24-year-old hasn't necessarily hit absolute top form yet this season, only scoring once in his first four appearances in the league in 2024/25, but he is arguably one of Howe's most important players, with the Magpies boss saying of him recently:

"For me, I think the biggest thing is would I swap him with anybody else? No, I wouldn’t. When you look at his age profile and what’s to come, you look at his attributes and his qualities, he’s some talent."

Hopefully, the fact that it was an eye issue that led to the blurred vision means that it was an impact injury that will heal in no time at all, but it is understandable why there would be concern from fans about their star attacker being out for a lengthy period.

If Isak can stay fit for most of the season, there is every chance that he could be one of the leading scorers in the Premier League, and him being back in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to Fulham would be a huge positive.