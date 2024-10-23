Since Eddie Howe took over as manager of Newcastle United back in November 2021, he has taken the side from strength to strength. After avoiding relegation in his first season, they managed to reach the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League in 2022/23.

Although last term was slightly more disappointing for the Magpies, missing out on European qualification, they have still made great strides under Howe.

This is largely down to the Englishman’s impressive signings since he has been at the helm of the Tynesiders. It is fair to say the Magpies' boss has made the most of all the money available since their takeover by a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Newcastle’s signings under Howe

Since the 2021 takeover, the Magpies have made 22 signings, some for substantial amounts of money, others on loan and even some on a free transfer. Howe has been able to shape the squad to his liking, thanks to the investment from the board.

The most expensive deal under the former Bournemouth manager came in 2022 when they broke the record for the most expensive signing. The North East side spent £63m on Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

Anthony Gordon was another major signing under Howe. The winger joined the club from Everton in January 2023 for £45m and has since gone on to become an England international, featuring at Euro 2024. Last summer, he was reportedly close to a move to the Red side of Merseyside, with Liverpool wanting to sign him for an eye-watering £100m.

Some of the Magpies’ other notable signings include the likes of Harvey Barnes, who made the move from Leicester, and Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder joined the club from Serie A giants AC Milan in 2023.

In total, there have been eight players who have made the move to St James’ Park for £30m or more.

Newcastle signings under Howe who cost £30m+ Player Signed from Cost Alexander Isak Real Sociedad £63m Sandro Tonali AC Milan £55m Anthony Gordon Everton £45m Bruno Guimaraes Lyon £40m Harvey Barnes Leicester £39m Tino Livramento Southampton £32m Sven Botman Lille £32m Stats from Transfermarkt

Arguably the biggest bargain of the lot, however, has been Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has become a crucial player under Howe and has greatly risen in value since he joined the club in January 2022.

Guimaraes’ market value in 2024

In January 2022, the Magpies beat European heavyweights Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Guimaraes. He joined the club from French outfit Lyon, signing for £40m.

Since making the move from the French side to Newcastle, the 30-cap Brazil international has been superb in that famous black and white striped shirt. He has now played 117 times for the club, scoring 17 goals and grabbing 17 assists in that time.

This term, he has taken on a far more senior role for Howe’s side. So far during the 2024/25 campaign, the midfielder has captained the Magpies in all eight of their Premier League games, grabbing an assist in their 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Football scout Jacek Kulig touted the Brazilian as a “leader” back in 2021, and he is certainly showing that side of his game so far this season.

With that in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising to find out that the Magpies investment has already paid out well. The 26-year-old’s transfer value has rapidly increased during his time at Newcastle, and he is now valued at a whopping £70m.

The Newcastle number 39 did have a £100m release clause in his contract, although that expired earlier in the summer. He came close to a move away, with both Manchester City and Arsenal believed to be interested. However, he ultimately remained at St James’ Park.

Should he get sold by the Magpies for £70m, his current value, or perhaps even more, would be a figure that represents their record sale. It would eclipse several sales including that of Andy Carroll to Liverpool back in 2011 for £35m.

There is no doubt that the signing of Guimaraes has been a brilliant piece of business from Howe’s side. Not only have they got one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on their books, but would also be in for a huge profit if he was to leave.