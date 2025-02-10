Newcastle United are firing on all cylinders right now but might come to regret their inability to effectively bolster over the past few transfer windows, with the squad somewhat lacking in depth.

In a way, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are individual analogues of Eddie Howe's greater tactical ideology, bringing devastating attacking quality but also diligence and a high work ethic. It differentiates them from many positional peers in the same talent bracket across Europe.

Of course, Newcastle aren't just an easy-on-the-eye attacking outfit, with last week's Carabao Cup semi-final triumph marked by a resilient and tough defensive line that subdued the Gunners, silenced them.

Sven Botman was back in the heart of the defence and this bore dividends for the Tynesiders. His form and fitness over the coming months could be the difference maker after missing out on Abdukodir Khusanov.

Why Newcastle missed out on Abdukodir Khusanov

As far as whirlwind introductions to a new club go, Khusanov has been through the paces since joining Manchester City in January, leaving French side Lens in a deal worth about €40m (£34m).

City's new centre-back, only 20, has been touted as a "future legend" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with a bullish physique and unending gas tank that will charge Pep Guardiola's system. He's fast and technically gifted, with so many exciting years of development ahead of him.

Unfortunately, the Magpies will only get to see him around twice a year, for he hasn't ended up in Howe's rearguard despite being open to moving to St. James' Park in the overtures of the January window.

This is because PSR (profit and sustainability) rules inhibited the Toon from safely making the winter acquisition. The Athletic reported that significant groundwork was laid for the signing of Khusanov, who instead joins Man City as one of the first cogs in an expensive rebuild.

Newcastle fans will be - quite rightly - irked by the variables that have stifled their club's market movements over the past year, but the reality is more nuanced than it sometimes seems.

It's not all so dour, though, with Newcastle winning 12 of their past 14 matches, reaching a cup final and stepping further forward in another.

Khusanov would have been a welcome addition and an alternative will still be needed for the long term, but with Botman back, Howe might just be equipped with the requisite tools for a grand-slam finish to the 2024/25 campaign.

Sven Botman's importance at Newcastle

It's been a rough road for Botman. Last season, his fitness problems sat at the top of Newcastle's mountainous pile, effectively restricting Howe's chances considerably.

No European football this term has presented a clean slate, though, and Newcastle have taken it, with Botman returning from injuries that had left him out of action for the opening half of the campaign to strengthen their accord.

Hailed for his "sensational" work by academy scout Antonio Mango, the talented and athletic centre-half has only played three Premier League games this term but he's already reminded the division of his expertise, winning 67% of his ground battles and averaging a ridiculous nine clearances per game, as per Sofascore.

See below, despite his lack of match action, Botman was able to emerge triumphant across two semi-final legs against Arsenal - keeping two clean sheets - one of the finest Premier League sides of the present generation.

Sven Botman vs Arsenal (1st & 2nd legs) Match Stats 1st leg 2nd leg Minutes played 90' 80' Goals conceded 0 0 Touches 44 42 Accurate passes 22/29 (76%) 14/21 (67%) Long balls 1/4 0/3 Tackles 1 2 Clearances 8 10 Ground duels 1/1 3/4 Aerial duels 7/8 6/6 Stats via Sofascore

Described as a "machine" of a centre-back by journalist Jamie Roberts, the Dutchman stepped up big time, proving his big-game mettle as his industrious defending triggered waves of fluent forward play that culminated in seat-raising goals from the likes of Isak, Gordon and Jacob Murphy.

The £34m-valued Khusanov would have been a wonderful addition, but with Botman back, Newcastle need not concern themselves with the botched bid across the business months of the season.

After all, as per Transfermarkt, the Netherlands star is currently priced at £37m despite having spent so many matches in the infirmary over the past year and a bit.

It's a testament to his quality, with Botman's very presence at the heart of this thriving Toon team sure to attract new rising stars like moths to a brilliant bulb.