Since the takeover by the Saudi PIF back in 2021, Newcastle United have conducted excellent business in the transfer market that has seen the club transform from relegation candidates to European hopefuls.

Eddie Howe, the man at the helm for the Magpies, has done an excellent job in creating a settled side with all the investment, with the vast majority of the signings making a huge impact at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak has undoubtedly been the best addition out of the bunch, scoring 35 times in his 67 appearances for the club since his £60m move to Tyneside from Real Sociedad.

Bruno Guimaraes has also excelled since his own big-money move to the club, with his subsequent good form seeing the Brazilian linked with a £100m move to fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, despite the duo’s excellent form for the Magpies, one player has also taken his game to the next level, with the club needing to complete a similar deal for one talent this summer.

Newcastle interested in signing £60m talent this summer

According to Football Insider, Newcastle retain an active interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, following the Englishman’s excellent campaign at Selhurst Park.

The 25-year-old, who has contributed with 15 goals and assists in 2023/24, has been called up to the England national team for the upcoming European Championships - with Eze one of four Eagles players representing Gareth Southgate’s side.

The former QPR talent has formed an excellent partnership with fellow Magpies target Michael Olise, with the attacking midfielder potentially able to take his form over to Tyneside from London.

The report also goes on to state that Palace are set to demand big fees for their star players, with a previous article stating that Eze could be available for around £60m this summer.

Whilst it may be a pricy deal given Newcastle’s FFP situation, it would be excellent business and one that could see the club follow in the footsteps of winger Anthony Gordon.

Why Eze could be Anthony Gordon 2.0 for Newcastle

Winger Gordon joined the Magpies in a £45m deal from Everton in 2023, with the Englishman seen as a big-money investment to take the club to the next level.

The 2023/24 campaign was undoubtedly his best for Howe’s side, finishing the season with 21 goal contributions in his 35 matches in the Premier League.

However, with the club linked with a move to sign Eze this summer, the Magpies could repeat their excellent business, with the Palace midfielder producing some excellent stats that have blown Gordon out of the water.

When comparing the duo - who have been noted as similar players by FBref - Eze has produced the same number of combined goals and assists per 90 this season, whilst also averaging over one more shot in each game he’s featured.

The 25-year-old has also been more successful in finding his teammates, completing 77% of passes attempted and completing nearly 10% more take-ons than the former Everton forward.

How Gordon and Eze compare in 23/24 Statistics Gordon Eze Games 35 27 Goals + Assists 21 15 Goals + Assists (per 90) 0.7 0.7 Shots per 90 2.5 3.6 Pass accuracy 76% 77% Tackles won 34% 48% Take-ons completed 40% 49% Stats via FBref

Eze has also produced some solid defensive numbers, winning 48% of the tackles he’s entered - promoting data analyst Ben Mattinson to dub the talent as a “superstar”.

All things considered, the Palace star would be an excellent addition and one that can propel Howe’s side back into contention for European Football, with the chance to pach the playmaker from a top-flight rival in a similar manner to Gordon's arrival.

His versatility could see him feature as a box-to-box or advanced midfielder, whilst also being able to operate off either flank - with Eze able to plug any holes in the Magpies side should they have a repeat of their injury troubles.