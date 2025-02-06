Barring Liverpool - and, of course, Manchester City - fans, Newcastle United's legion support might have watched Arsenal dance over Pep Guardiola's side last weekend with the greatest anxiety.

Eddie Howe's side have been resurgent over the past few months but had spluttered to a stop. St. James' Park had played host to successive United defeats, against Bournemouth and Fulham in the Premier League.

Newcastle held a 2-0 lead going into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, beating the Gunners in their own backyard last month. But Arsenal had the momentum, had put five past the four-in-a-row champions.

No matter. Tyneside roared like never before as the Londoner opponents were swallowed up and spat back out without having claimed a single goal across the two fixtures, conceding twice in each.

Having become freighted by the failure to complete a successful summer transfer window after an injury-hit year, the Magpies surprised everyone with their stunning run of winter form, and though they've indeed hit a snare in the road recently, they proved that they can step up when it matters with a dominant two-legged victory over Arsenal.

How Newcastle flattened Arsenal

Arsenal might have picked City apart at the weekend, but Newcastle were determined not to be rolled over. Instead, they landed the heaviest punches despite going into the second leg with a two-goal lead, thus expecting to come under the kosh.

Oh, the Gunners looked to damage their opponents and showed moments of sharp attacking intent, but Newcastle were too slick and too cohesive, the many different talents of the 11 pooled into one coherent and unstoppable machine.

Alexander Isak scored with a devastating strike only moments into the game, but it was chalked off for a marginal offside. However, the tone has been set. The 25-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet, but he put in a first-class display.

Europe's top clubs have pawed at Isak's signature with covetous hands this season, with Newcastle enjoying the success of one of the game's deadliest marksmen. Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher went as far as to say that he's "the best striker in the Premier League" after Christmas.

This was plain on Wednesday evening, with Arsenal and William Saliba simply unable to contain the Sweden international as he shifted and skipped into space, blending physicality and intelligence with assassin-like shooting.

Anthony Gordon sealed the deal after the interval with a tidy finish after calamity at the back for David Raya in the Gunners goal, hashing a simple pass.

However, it was Jacob Murphy, scorer of the first, who deserves the most praise for his incredible job on the right flank this season.

Jacob Murphy is Howe's "unsung hero"

Before 20 minutes, Isak broke free from the stricken Saliba once again and clattered a thunderous strike against the post. It fell fortuitously to Murphy, but there was nothing lucky about the positioning and clean finish.

Newcastle failed to sign a new right winger last summer despite the desperate need for one. Murphy, already a valued member of Howe's unit, has taken his game to the next level.

With five goals and eight assists across 24 matches in all competitions this season, the 29-year-old is very much integral, not riding on the coattails of the bigger names in the frontline but producing excellent numbers to advance the push for silverware and Europe.

Murphy's rise has been one of the most heartwarming facets of Newcastle's meteoric rise since PIF took over. The fact remains that the Toon need a high-class right winger to complete Howe's team, but Murphy has been immense in mitigating that need.

In fact, he's even been described as the "unsung hero" of Newcastle's first team by correspondent Scott Wilson in the past, and might actually be turning into Howe's very own version of Nobby Solano - remember him?

The St. James' Park legend was an unsung hero in his own right way back when, playing the bulk of his career in black and white, posting 48 goals and 78 assists across 315 appearances.

Usually positioned in right midfield, the Peruvian player was hard-working and succeeded in balancing his goal contributions. However, his commitment to the cause was showcased through his role as a back-up right-back, boasting suitable defensive qualities.

His connection with Alan Shearer is something that is fondly remembered by the Magpies faithful to this day, combining for 22 direct goal contributions in the Premier League, something that Murphy is replicating in a sense with the free-scoring Isak.

Howe's deadly duo are among the finest partnerships in English football right now, perfectly illustrated through Murphy's reaction to slot home against Arsenal.

Newcastle - Most G/A under Eddie Howe (all seasons) Player Apps Goals Assists G/A Alexander Isak 94 54 9 63 Bruno Guimaraes 137 19 24 43 Anthony Gordon 94 22 17 39 Callum Wilson 78 32 6 38 Jacob Murphy 120 12 19 31 Stats via Transfermarkt

As per FBref, Murphy ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 19% for interceptions and blocks and the top 10% for clearances per 90.

He's a playmaking force, but he's maybe Newcastle's most industrious forward too, leaping back into the defensive third when out of possession to protect his team's goalmouth.