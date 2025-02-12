As they aim to make it a third game without defeat following victories over Arsenal and Birmingham City in cup competitions, Newcastle United could be without two top defenders against Manchester City this weekend.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies know all about injury struggles, having had their fair share of sidelined stars in the last campaign. Barring early season frustration, this time around has been slightly different. Alexander Isak is now back to his best and firing on all cylinders, as is Newcastle's midfield with Botman also recently returning in defence to hand Howe a major boost.

Their injury fortunes paid dividends against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, as they swept Arsenal aside to win 4-0 across two legs and book their place at Wembley where they'll face Premier League leaders Liverpool.

That said, Newcastle couldn't keep their injury problems away forever and Eddie Howe is now facing concerns regarding Botman, Anthony Gordon and Dan Burn, who all recently had scans.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Botman and Burn could now miss this weekend's game against Manchester City in what would leave Newcastle short at the back once again.