It's time to bounce back for Newcastle United. Only, this afternoon's opponents in the Premier League happen to be Manchester City.

It's been an indifferent start to the 2024/25 campaign but the Magpies have claimed ten points from 15 without actually playing all that well - last weekend's defeat at Fulham was a downward turning point; a win would have put Eddie Howe's side top, temporarily at least.

But it was a gloomy display that now puts added emphasis on claiming a result against the imperious champions. Howe would be wise to enforce a change or two.

Kieran Trippier's performance vs Fulham

Kieran Trippier was drafted in for his first Premier League start of the season at Craven Cottage, but he produced an effort that left the Magpies faithful wanting.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour this term and was heavily linked with a move away from England at the end of the summer transfer window, but his sale would have heightened concerns relating to depth and so he remains at St. James' Park.

Unfortunately, he flattered to deceive in the place of Tino Livramento and must not be handed another starting berth this weekend. In their post-match player ratings, The Shields Gazette criticised the recently-retired England international's 'difficult afternoon' against the electric Alex Iwobi, who made five key passes, giving Trippier a 5/10 score.

Kieran Trippier: Stats vs Fulham (3-1 loss) Match Stats # Minutes played 74' Touches 60 Accurate passes 45/50 (90%) Key passes 1 Crosses (completed) 2 (0) Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (1) Dribbled past 2x Stats via Sofascore

It's acceptable that Trippier - who notably lost 75% of his duels on the day - doesn't have the wheels he once did, but for that fact, he cannot start against Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side. He must return to the bench.

Why Kieran Trippier must be dropped

This season, across his three Premier League appearances, Trippier has averaged 0.3 dribbles and 2.3 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

Of course, he's only started once, but if Iwobi can cause him all sorts of problems and leave him struggling to make a positive impression in the duel, then there's every chance that the likes of Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish or Phil Foden could inhibit him too.

Doku could be the obvious choice to send the veteran into a spin. As per FBref, the mercurial Belgian ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Foden also dribbles with buttery grace, seemingly glued to the ball as he slaloms past defenders. The 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season also knows Trippier well, having played alongside him for the Three Lions over the years.

That's why Livramento must return to the starting line-up. The 21-year-old is energetic and dynamic and, crucially, has won 60% of his ground duels in the top flight this season, averaging 6.0 per game.

Trippier still brings more innate creativity to Newcastle's right side but Livramento has the balance and athleticism to score a big upset and capitalise on the visitors' absence of Rodri.

It won't be easy, but Newcastle can claim a good result in this one...