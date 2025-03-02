Newcastle United take on Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Eddie Howe has already led the club to the League Cup final, but could he and the Magpies take a giant step towards making the final of the FA Cup for the first time since 1999 today?

The midweek defeat to Liverpool will still be ringing in his ears, especially as his side delivered a poor performance at Anfield.

With Alexander Isak missing the tie due to injury, Howe was forced to unleash Callum Wilson in the starting XI for the first time in over nine months.

Callum Wilson's struggles this season

Wilson had featured on just eight occasions for the club this season before the defeat in midweek, scoring a single goal.

He lasted 69 minutes at Anfield, failing to register a single shot on target during his spell on the pitch, while attempting zero dribbles, missed one big chance and made zero key passes.