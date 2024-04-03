Newcastle United failed to take advantage of Everton's poor form, with the Magpies only able to secure a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on Tuesday evening.

Eddie Howe's side took the lead through Alexander Isak's first-half strike but were pegged back with just minutes to go after Paul Dummett was adjudged to have pulled down experienced winger Ashley Young.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to power his penalty past Martin Dubravka, securing a vital point in the Toffees' hunt for Premier League survival.

The Magpies really should've secured all three points after dominating the game for large spells, but were let down with multiple players failing to take advantage of their rare starts in the Newcastle side.

One player in particular had a shocker, with the Newcastle star being very careless in possession, especially during the second half of the meeting.

Emil Krafth's stats against Everton

Defender Emil Krafth hadn't started a Premier League game for Howe's side since the 3-0 victory over Fulham back in December but was handed a rare start last night as a result of the club's horrendous injury crisis.

The Swedish international full-back played the full 90 minutes for the Magpies and had a decent game, but nothing to shout about with the 29-year-old doing an adequate job given the circumstances.

He failed to win any tackles and was dribbled past once, but the Swede also won 50% of both his aerial and ground duels as he tried to prevent Dyche's side from getting on the scoresheet.

The defender also managed 27 passes at a completion rate of 73%, two of his passes creating an opportunity in the final third for the likes of Isak and Harvey Barnes.

Krafth received a rating of 7/10 from Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder, with the journalist claiming he played the game with 'little fuss' in his first league start in over three months.

However, receiving the same rating as Krafth, one Newcastle player had a night to forget, failing to take advantage of his rare start under Howe.

Jacob Murphy's stats against Everton

In what was his second start in as many games, winger Jacob Murphy endured a disappointing evening at St James' Park with the 29-year-old losing possession 23 times during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

He also attempted ten crosses during his outing, with only two reaching another player in black and white, with Murphy only achieving a 20% success rate.

The attacker missed one big chance in front of goal, with his miss costing Howe's side any opportunity of gaining a vital victory as they looked to close the gap on the European places despite their recent injury issues.

Murphy's stats against Everton Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Big chances missed 1 Crosses attempted 10 Possession lost 23 Dribbled past 1 Dribble success 50% Stats via Sofascore

As previously mentioned, the 29-year-old somehow received a 7/10 rating for his performance against the Toffees, but his display was far from impressive, with his place in the starting eleven in danger.

Despite the club's injury worries, Howe should look to bench the winger ahead of the trip to face Fulham at the weekend, with Murphy looking a shadow of his former self that saw him score once and assist twice in the 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in October.