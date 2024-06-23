Newcastle United invested heavily in the playing squad last summer, looking to build on the club's success of qualifying for the Champions League during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League, receiving automatic qualification to the group stages for the current season, with the club splashing over £125m on new players to improve the squad and add depth to Eddie Howe's side.

Players such as Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali both arrived at St James' Park, with the latter failing to make any impact on the side after receiving a ten-month ban for breaking gambling rules during his time at AC Milan.

However, the club also had a number of talents already present on Tyneside before the heavy investment, with Joelinton the main man after joining the club for £40m, originally as a striker before settling into a more suited central midfield role.

One other player arrived under previous owner Mike Ashley, with the former key first-team member needing to be sold given his rapid decline in market value.

Miguel Almiron’s Newcastle stats in 2023/24

After his sensational goalscoring run in 2022/23 which saw the attacker score eight goals in just nine Premier League games, Miguel Almiron failed to replicate any of his good form under Howe last season.

He's featured 42 times in all competitions but has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions, failing to match the heights he's previously hit on Tyneside.

He’s been a brilliant servant for the Magpies, however, with the club needing to sell players before making any major signings due to the constraints of FFP, Almiron may potentially be a player who may have to make way.

Almiron's PL stats during 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 33 Minutes played 1,947 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes per goal or assist 486 Stats via Transfermarkt

Although the £60k-per-week winger remains contracted with the Magpies until 2026, his recent troubles with his lack of creative output and injuries prove he's no longer at the level required, with Howe needing to brutally part ways with the winger to prevent any breaches whilst also allowing the club to reach the next level.

Miguel Almiron’s market value in 2024

Over five years on from his £20m move from Atlanta United in the MLS, Almiron has seen a steady decline in his value in recent years, with the attacker now only valued at £17m, as per Football Observatory.

His drop has seen homegrown talent Sean Longstaff overtake him in terms of valuation, with the 26-year-old worth £26m as per the same source, having come through the Magpies' youth system.

For further context, he's now worth a great deal lower than two of the Toon's star men, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes who are rewarded with £84m valuations.

With Almiron now aged 30 and coming towards the back end of his professional career, it is pivotal that Howe and the PIF sell the attacker for as much as possible, with his price tag only going to decline in the years ahead - amid reports that he could well leave St James' Park this summer.

He was an important figure for the club towards the end of the Ashley era and even for Howe in recent seasons, but unfortunately, the side has better alternatives in the final third, with the club needing to prevent any loss on the £20m fee they forked out for him by offloading the Paraguayan ahead of next term.