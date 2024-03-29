Newcastle United's unthinkable season last campaign was helped massively by the financial backing from the Saudi PIF, with players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier playing a key role in the club's success.

The Magpies finished in the Premier League's top four, securing a place in the Champions League for this campaign before being knocked out in the group stage.

However, things haven't gone as planned this campaign, with Eddie Howe's side lingering around mid-table after suffering somewhat of an injury crisis throughout the season.

Sven Botman was the latest player to be ruled out through injury, with the Dutchman needing surgery on an ACL injury that could see him miss up to nine months.

Despite the injury crisis, many players who had an impact at the club before the takeover have still failed to gain any game time, with certain players being victims of the club's rapid success.

One player in particular is currently on loan away from St James', with the club needing to permanently offload the player to help in their battle to avoid any punishment for breaking PSR rules.

Ryan Fraser's stats at Newcastle United

After arriving at St James' on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, winger Ryan Fraser made 18 appearances in the Premier League during his first campaign for the team - failing to score a league goal during the 2020/21 season.

However, the attacker did manage to find the back of the net on his Newcastle debut in the 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers in September 2020.

His second season on Tyneside saw him have his best season for the Magpies, scoring twice in his 27 games in a campaign in which the club finished 12th in the Premier League.

It would all rapidly go downhill for the Scottish international, with the 2022/23 campaign his worst to date for the Magpies, with Fraser only featuring eight times in the league - featuring for just 311 minutes, with the winger subsequently leaving the club on loan ahead of the current season.

The 30-year-old joined Southampton on loan during last summer's transfer window, with the former Bournemouth attacker scoring eight times in the Championship, having enjoyed a good run of form in the second tier.

How much Ryan Fraser earns in 2024

After signing a five-year deal at St James' Park, the attacker would take home £42k-per-week, a decent chunk of money given his lack of impact during his time at the club.

His wage sees him earn £12k-per-week more than talented youngster Elliot Anderson, who currently earns £30k-per-week, and unsurprisingly teen superstar Lewis Miley who is on a weekly salary of £5k. The "terrible" forward, as Fraser said of his own performances on Tyneside, currently earns a whopping £2.1m a year, with the club needing to clear the attacker off the wage bill at the next opportunity.

His good form on loan at Southampton could tempt Russell Martin's side to permanently sign the 30-year-old, with Fraser still having one more year under contract at St James'.

Should he leave the club, Howe's side would command a fee for his services, with his transfer fee and wages going a long way in the club's battle to stay within the PSR confines.

The attacker's move to Newcastle has been a disaster for both parties. Nine goal contributions in 59 appearances for the Magpies is a poor return given the club's desire to sign him back in 2020.