Newcastle United will be aiming to end the Premier League campaign with a win, as they travel to face Brentford later this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side fell to a defeat last time out, as Anthony Gordon’s 11th league goal of the season and Lewis Hall’s first Premier League goal for the Magpies wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 loss to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United outfit.

However, with a European spot still within their own hands, it’s pivotal that the club come away from the meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium with another victory.

The Magpies have a 100% record in the Premier League at the Bees’ new stadium, however, they did suffer a defeat there in the Carabao Cup back in 2020.

Newcastle's record against Brentford at the Gtech Date Scoreline Competition 22/12/2020 1-0 (L) Carabao Cup 26/02/2022 2-0 (W) Premier League 08/04/2023 2-1 (W) Premier League Data via 11v11

Today is a crucial game for Howe’s side, with the Newcastle boss desperately needing to drop one player if his side are to walk away with three points and a place in Europe for the second consecutive campaign.

Why Sean Longstaff needs to be dropped against Brentford

There’s no disputing that midfielder Sean Longstaff has been a reliable figure for the club during what can only be described as an injury-hit season for the club, but his display against the Red Devils on Wednesday was one of his worst in recent times.

The 26-year-old started the outing alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson in the heart of the Magpies’ midfield, but was replaced just after the hour mark as a result of his dismal showing.

Longstaff, who’s a product of the club’s academy system, only managed 33 touches during his 77 minutes on the field, with the midfielder only having one more than goalkeeper Martin Dubravka - a real indication of his lack of impact.

He appeared to be a passenger throughout the encounter, not even contesting any duels and failing to make any tackles or interceptions, with the midfielder ineffective for the most part.

Longstaff's stats against Manchester United Statistics Tally Minutes played 77 Touches 33 Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Big chances missed 2 Possession lost 6x Stats via Sofascore

However, when he had the chance to make a mark on the meeting, he failed miserably, with Longstaff squandering two big chances - the most of any player in Howe’s squad during the defeat.

He also gifted possession away six times within his 33 touches, an average of once every five times he touched the ball, with the Magpies boss needing to replace him with one player who deserves a start following his recent return from injury.

The man to replace Longstaff against Brentford

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton came on with just under 30 minutes remaining in the tie for youngster Anderson, with the 27-year-old making a huge impact despite featuring for over half an hour less.

The former Hoffenheim talent, who earns £150k-per-week as per Capology, won seven times more duels than Longstaff, whilst completing 100% of the dribbles that he attempted during the defeat.

Longstaff vs Joelinton against Man Utd Statistics Longstaff Joelinton Minutes played 77 28 Touches 33 24 Key passes 0 1 Total duels (won) 0 (0) 11 (7) Big chances created 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

He also managed to create one big chance and hit the woodwork, a real indication of how impressive he was during his brief cameo off the bench on Wednesday.

Joelinton, who’s previously been described as a “monster” by Newcastle journalist Liam Kennedy, has been a revelation since swapping the forward line for a midfield role, with the Magpies dearly missing his presence at the heart of the side.

With today being such a crucial outing for the club, it’s a no-brainer that Howe should look to recall him to the starting lineup, with his combative approach giving his side the edge in what’s undoubtedly going to be a tough afternoon in London.