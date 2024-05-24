It’s common knowledge that Newcastle United have endured a horrendous injury crisis this campaign, with numerous key first-team members missing for large spells.

Nick Pope and Joelinton are just two examples, with the shot-stopper missing over four months with a shoulder injury and Joelinton has only just returned from a long-term thigh injury that saw him ruled out of action from January to the beginning of May.

Their various setbacks have prevented Eddie Howe’s side from challenging for the top four in the Premier League, following on from their success of the season prior which saw the Magpies reach the Champions League group stage.

They’ve still achieved an excellent finish considering their injury woes, occupying seventh place and only eight points off Aston Villa who qualified for the biggest club competition in the world under Unai Emery.

However, Howe’s been unable to rely on another first-team member, who like Pope and Joelinton, has had a torrid time with injuries during the last couple of months.

Joe Willock’s stats at Newcastle in 2023/24

After scoring eight goals in 14 games on loan during 2020/21, Newcastle decided to pay £25m for the signing of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal.

However, since his permanent move to Tyneside, the 24-year-old has failed to replicate his sensational form from his loan spell, only managing to score six Premier League goals in his last 73 top-flight outings - an average of one goal every 12 matches.

This season has been a troubling one for the midfielder, only managing to feature nine times in the league, starting on just five occasions - in a campaign that has been plagued with injuries.

He's suffered three separate issues during the course of the 2023/24 campaign, with the setbacks seeing the former Gunners talent fail to reach the promise he once demonstrated on Tyneside.

Willock's injury record 23/24 Injury Days missed Games missed Hamstring 83 12 Achilles 91 18 Achilles 44 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

As a result of his constant battles with setbacks, the club have taken a huge hit on the £25m fee they forked out for him just a number of years ago.

Joe Willock’s market value in 2024

Nearly three years on from his permanent move to St James’ Park, the "popular" Englishman, as dubbed by Howe, has seen his value slump, with Willock now only valued at £17.5m - as per Football Transfers.

His subsequent value is less than teammate Sean Longstaff, who cost the club nothing after coming through the Magpies’ academy as a youngster.

Longstaff has since proved himself to be a reliable first-team member, featuring in 35 Premier League matches in 2023/24, with his value skyrocketing to £22.5m - a reflection of his importance to Howe.

Whilst there’s still time for Willock to turn around his fortunes on Tyneside, with the club in potential FFP troubles, they may look to offload him, with his injury troubles becoming a real hindrance to any progress he’s likely to make.