Newcastle United have an important summer window ahead of them as they try to build a squad capable of fighting for a Champions League spot once again next season.

Eddie Howe’s side missed out by eight points during 2023/24, with injuries plaguing the squad and preventing them from achieving a second successive automatic qualification for the biggest club competition in world football.

Undoubtedly, the Magpies will be targeting incomings once more this summer, but they will also be aiming to keep hold of numerous key players such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, with the duo heavily linked with moves away from Tyneside.

However, they also need to offload multiple squad members to balance the books and prevent any charges from the Premier League for breaking FFP rules - especially considering the £70m losses from the financial year of 2022/23.

One player in particular should be moved on, with his high wage and poor form combined giving Howe more than enough reasons to axe him from the Newcastle squad during the off-season.

Martin Dubravka’s stats for Newcastle in 2023/24

Following the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope in December, Martin Dubravka was called upon to fill the void left by the 32-year-old, but at times he has looked questionable.

The 35-year-old Slovakian has made a total of 23 Premier League appearances this season, keeping just four clean sheets throughout those matches.

He’s struggled to look a confident replacement for Pope, conceding 42 times - an average of 1.8 per match - with the Magpies’ solid defensive record taking a hit since his introduction.

Dubravka, who joined the Magpies from Slavia Prague back in 2018, has made 88 saves at a percentage of 67% - with the experienced shot-stopper ranking within the top ten in the league for the latter stat.

Dubravka's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Appearances 23 Goals conceded 42 Saves 88 Save percentage 67% Pass accuracy 75% Errors led to goals 1 Stats via FotMob

He’s only produced one error that has directly led to a goal, but he’s also failed to cover himself in glory on multiple occasions, with only three goalkeepers making more errors that lead to a goal than him since his debut.

With the ‘keeper still having another year on his current deal at St James’ Park, the club desperately need to invest in another shot-stopper and send Dubranka packing.

How much Martin Dubravka earns at Newcastle

There’s no surprise that at 35, Dubravka is coming towards the end of his playing career, with his recent performances evident that he’s no longer the goalkeeper he once was.

However, when looking at his weekly wage at the club, it provides another reason as to why Howe must offload the experienced man this summer, who’s been dubbed as a “disaster” by journalist Henry Winter.

According to Capology, he earns a reported £40k-per-week, which is nearly six times more than talent Lewis Hall, who only earns £7k-per-week despite his £28m move to St James’ Park last summer.

Over the course of the current season, he’s pocketed a total just shy of £2.1m, with Dubravka - who reportedly could be on his way this summer - earning over £10m in wages since his move to Tyneside nearly six years ago.

He’s certainly been a good servant to the club, making 151 appearances, but unfortunately, the time has come for the club to move him on and look to invest in a young goalkeeper who can learn from Pope and even take over from him in the years ahead.