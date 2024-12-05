Newcastle United earned a last-gasp point against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night. It was a hectic game, which ebbed and flowed with both sides leading at different stages. However, the Magpies managed to get themselves a crucial late point at full-time.

It was the Magpies who took the lead, thanks to a thumping strike from Alexander Isak. The Swedish attacker picked up the ball midway inside the Reds half, carrying it forward and firing an effort past Caoimhin Kelleher.

The visitors hit back five minutes into the second half, with England international Curtis Jones dragging his side level, teed up by Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle retook the lead just 12 minutes later, thanks to an Anthony Gordon strike, but that did not last long. Unsurprisingly, it was Salah who thought he had won the game for Arne Slot’s side, scoring in the 68th and 83rd minute, both of which were set up by the ever-creative Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, all was not lost for the Magpies, who managed to claw things back in the dying moments and equalise through Fabian Schar. It was a satisfying result against a high-flying Liverpool side, but the Magpies might be frustrated they didn’t earn all three points given they led twice. There were certainly some standout players in Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle’s best players vs. Liverpool

One of the standout players on the night for the Magpies was undoubtedly Isak. He got a goal and an assist, providing Gordon with Newcastle’s second of the night. It was a vintage performance from the Sweden international.

He received a commendable 9/10 rating from Shield Gazette journalist Dominic Scurr. The journalist described Isak’s performance as 'outstanding', noting he was a 'real creative force' on the night. It was certainly an impressive showing.

Gordon also excelled and was a constant threat to the Liverpool backline all night long. The England international had some eye-catching stats at full-time on Sofascore. He completed three from five dribbles and created three chances, as well as making a nuisance of himself without the ball. The attacker won nine out of 13 ground duels.

Schar was another player who stood out against the Premier League leaders. Not only was his last-minute goal important, but he made some vital defensive contributions. Scurr gave him a 7/10 for his efforts, praising the fact he 'kept things tight at the back' for the Magpies.

It was certainly not a perfect showing from every player in Howe’s side, however, with Schar’s late goal bailing out a few teammates, including winger Jacob Murphy.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Murphy’s stats vs. Liverpool

29-year-old winger Murphy had a tough night at the office against Slot’s men. Not only did he miss a couple of big chances, but the London-born star was sloppy for Liverpool’s second goal, losing the ball cheaply in the build-up.

Indeed, his chance that rattled the woodwork in the first 45 minutes was a golden opportunity to give the North East outfit the lead. Murphy was played in over the top of the Liverpool defence by Isak, but although his shot went past the outstretched hand of Kelleher, it could only clip the post.

The 29-year-old’s disappointing stats from the game show just how tough of a night it was against the Reds. He was sloppy on the ball, completing just 64% of his passes and losing possession 12 times. Murphy also won just one duel from five attempted.

Murphy stats vs. Liverpool Stat Number Touches 29 Pass accuracy 64% Passes completed 7/11 Ground duels won 0/3 Aerial duels won 1/2 Dribbles completed 0/1 Key passes 1 Stats from Sofascore

Murphy received a disappointing 6/10 rating from Scurr, who was slightly critical of the fact he 'gave the ball away cheaply' in the lead-up to the visitors' goal, noting his missed chances on the night, too.

Murphy will certainly be relieved that Schar managed to draw the Magpies level late on, given some of his errors on the night. It certainly leaves Howe with some selection issues, although he could well decide to drop the winger from the side ahead of a tough away trip to Brentford.