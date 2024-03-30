Newcastle United have failed to replicate their brilliant form from last season, which saw the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

A combination of injuries and players' poor form has seen Eddie Howe's side drop to tenth in the Premier League, a whopping 16 points off the top four.

Injuries to Sven Botman and Nick Pope and the drop of form from the likes of Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have all contributed to the Magpies' lowly league position.

Squad depth has been a real issue for Howe, with the club struggling to fill the gaps left by the injured squad members, with youngster Lewis Miley the beneficiary of an unexpected run of games in England's top flight.

However, one player who has been fit for the majority of the campaign needs to be brutally dropped this weekend at home to West Ham United, with one youngster more than deserving of a run in the starting eleven.

Lewis Hall's stats for England U20s

After being called up to the England U20 side for the recent international break, Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has finally been allowed to showcase what he's capable of after his lack of minutes this season at St James' Park.

The 19-year-old joined the Magpies on loan with an option to buy for £28m, with the left-back only featuring for 104 minutes in the Premier League since his arrival.

However, he's featured twice for his country during this break, grabbing two assists off the bench in the 3-1 win over the Czech Republic earlier this week.

The 5 foot 10 starlet linked up with Magpies teammate Miley before the 17-year-old suffered a back problem that will see him miss up to six weeks as Howe struggles with yet more injury troubles.

Hall must be a frustrated figure given his impressive form with England's U20 side, with the left-back unable to receive any game time in recent weeks with the likes of Tino Livramento and Dan Burn ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, his displays must give Howe a headache, with Hall displaying what talent he possesses when given the opportunity to express himself.

Why Hall must replace Burn on Saturday

Burn, who has been described as a "liability" by former Arsenal man and pundit Adrian Clarke, has had a disappointing campaign with other sides targeting his lack of pace.

Undoubtedly, the 6 foot 7 full-back is better defensively, but Hall provides a brilliant attacking threat down the left-hand side, with his ability potentially bringing a different dimension to the Magpies' setup.

Burn v Hall per 90 in PL 23/24 Statistics Burn Hall Progressive passes 3.4 4.5 Progressive passes received 1.4 5.3 Successful take-ons 0.2 1.4 Shot-creating actions 1.1 2.9 Stats via FBref

As seen in the table, it's evident that Hall can produce more going forward than Burn, with his energetic and attacking playstyle more suited to Howe's style of play.

The "assured" 19-year-old, as described by journalist Fentou Tahiru, hasn't been given a fair chance since arriving at St James' Park, even amid Burn's ongoing woes.

Howe must start him against West Ham, with the youngster full deserving of an opportunity after his impressive international form over the break.