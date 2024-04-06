Newcastle United will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Eddie Howe's side achieved a sensational comeback against West Ham United at St James' Park last weekend, with the Magpies showcasing their excellent powers of recovery.

However, his side failed to take advantage of their opportunities, with Alexander Isak the only player to finish any of the chances created by the Magpies against Everton.

Newcastle were made to pay for their missed opportunities when the Toffees were awarded a penalty after Paul Dummett fouled Ashley Young in the penalty area, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin firing home the resulting spot kick.

The game ended in a stalemate, with Howe needing to drop one player from the encounter if they were to claim all three points this weekend.

Elliot Anderson's stats against Everton

Youngster Elliot Anderson was handed a rare start against Sean Dyche's side, with the midfielder failing to take his opportunity with both hands.

He was replaced after 71 minutes by Joe Willock after Anderson only managed to complete 18 passes at a completion rate of just 78%, with the 21-year-old also being dispossessed twice.

The former Bristol Rovers loanee won 50% of his duels during the encounter, with the attacking midfielder putting in a solid shift, but just lacking quality at vital moments.

Newcastle's number 32 received a 6/10 rating for his display from Shields Gazette writer Dominic Scurr, with the journalist claiming that the youngster 'battled well' but faded in the second half.

The game against Everton was Anderson's first start since October last year, with the youngster bound to be a little rusty after only just returning from a long-term back problem.

Despite his lack of minutes, Howe must brutally drop the midfielder ahead of the clash against Marco Silva's side, with the Magpies boss needing to turn to another member of his first-team squad.

The man to replace Anderson against Fulham

Just like he did on Tuesday night, Willock should be brought into the side to start against Fulham this afternoon, with the former Arsenal talent impressing off the bench.

The 24-year-old has only started three Premier League games this calendar year after recovering from multiple setbacks with his Achilles that has seen him ruled out since November.

The "sensational" talent, as dubbed by Sky Sports pundit Nedem Onuoha, will be hoping to recapture his brilliant form that saw Newcastle permanently purchase the midfielder from Arsenal back in 2021.

Willock scored eight times in 14 appearances on loan at St James' Park, with the club paying £25m for the 24-year-old's signature in August 2021.

However, he's only managed seven goals since his permanent move, with the former Arsenal man hoping to replicate his sensational form starting from today.

He may take a little bit of time to settle back into Howe's side given his long injury lay-off, but the talent is more than deserving of a starting position given the injury to Joelinton and the suspension for big-money addition Sandro Tonali.