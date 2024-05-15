Newcastle United travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight, looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park.

Sean Longstaff managed to find himself on the scoresheet for the second consecutive match, but it wasn't enough to claim all three points, with Howe's side having to settle for a point.

The Magpies travel to Manchester, facing a Red Devils side that has failed to win in their last three outings, looking low on confidence whilst also managing a current injury crisis.

However, Newcastle are currently enduring a problem of their own, with strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak unlikely to feature after missing training this week.

Despite the lack of bodies in the final third, boss Eddie Howe should look to drop one player from his attack after a disappointing display against the Seagulls last weekend.

Jacob Murphy's stats against Brighton

Following a recent run of good form that has seen him provide three assists in his last three matches, long-serving forward Jacob Murphy produced a below-par display against Roberto De Zerbi's side, which saw him be replaced after 68 minutes.

The 29-year-old, who has started the last 12 games in all competitions, was outclassed by fellow attacker Anthony Gordon despite the youngster having an off day of his own.

Gordon vs Murphy against Brighton Statistics Gordon Murphy Minutes played 90 68 Touches 59 42 Passes completed 27 23 Key passes 3 2 Duels won 7 3 Stats via Sofascore

Murphy has been a reliable figure for the Magpies during their recent injury troubles, but unfortunately, it's clear from his recent display against Brighton, that he's no longer up to the level required for the club.

As well as being outperformed by Gordon, he failed to make a huge impact on the outing, even giving the ball away 12 times in his 68-minute display - an average of once every five and a half minutes.

He was also awarded a 6/10 match rating from Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder, with the writer claiming Murphy "could not follow up his Burnley display."

After such a disappointing outing, it's only right that Howe considers alternative options in the final third, with one player deserving of a recall to the Magpies' starting eleven.

The man to replace Murphy against Man United

After coming off the substitutes bench against Brighton last weekend, Howe should look to replace Murphy with fellow wideman Harvey Barnes.

Despite signing from Leicester City for £38m last summer, the 26-year-old has struggled for game time, missing 31 games in all competitions through injury in his debut campaign on Tyneside.

However, regardless of his fitness struggles, he's outperformed Murphy over the course of the 2023/24 campaign - an incredible feat given his long injury layoff.

Barnes vs Murphy in the PL 23/24 (per 90) Statistics Barnes Murphy Goals 0.5 0.17 Shots on target 1.4 0.7 Shots 3.3 2.2 Conversion rate 14.4% 7.7% Possession won (final third) 0.9 0.8 Stats via FotMob

From the table above, it's clear that Barnes is more effective in attacking areas, whether it be with the ball at his feet or in regaining possession, allowing for a quick transition - a feature that could be key against United's ageing centre-back pairing of Jonny Evans and Casemiro.

With a European place on the line at Old Trafford, Magpies boss Howe must recall Barnes to the starting lineup, with his attacking qualities able to exploit the Red Devils' defensive frailties that have seen them fail to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 matches.