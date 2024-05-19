Newcastle United ended the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all managed to get on the scoresheet, as Eddie Howe’s side secured their 18th league win of the season.

The Magpies finished in seventh as a result of Chelsea’s narrow 2-1 win over Bournemouth, but European football is yet to be officially confirmed ahead of next season.

Manchester United still have the opportunity to claim a European spot should they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final next weekend, with Newcastle set to feature in the Europa Conference League should Erik ten Hag’s side fall to a second successive final defeat.

However, Howe’s side have done superbly in recent weeks, especially considering the club’s recent injury troubles, with one player stepping up to show why he should be a regular starter ahead of next season.

Lewis Hall’s stats against Brentford

Following his excellent strike at Old Trafford in midweek, left-back Lewis Hall was handed another start in the final outing of the 2023/24 campaign - taking his opportunity with both hands once again, subsequently being handed a 7/10 match rating from Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder.

The 19-year-old featured for the entirety of the contest, impressing in and out of possession during the win over Thomas Frank’s side.

Hall won nine of the 13 ground duels that he entered, walking away with four tackles won, as he played a pivotal role in the Magpies’ victory in the capital.

He also managed to make a clearance and contribute with an interception, demonstrating his quality at both ends despite his attacking nature.

However, the youngster’s display in possession was on another level, completing 34 passes, at a completion rate of 85% - the third-highest of any Newcastle player during the victory.

Lewis Hall's stats against Brentford Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes completed 34/40 (85%) Dribbles completed 3/3 (100%) Tackles 4 Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Stats via Sofascore

His ability to drive with the ball at his feet was demonstrated in his tally of three dribbles completed, a success rate of 100%, with the full-back causing Mads Roerslev no end of trouble.

He’s certainly had to bide his time at St James’ Park, but today was another excellent example as to why the club forked £28m for his signature last summer.

Why Lewis Hall deserves to be a regular starter in 2024/25

Following today’s excellent showing in London, Hall has certainly staked his claim for a consistent starting role under Howe on Tyneside next season.

The club have often utilised centre-back Dan Burn in an unnatural left-back role, however, the injury troubles have allowed for the 19-year-old to feature in recent weeks and with Hall’s quality and potential to improve, it would be hard for the Magpies boss to ignore the youngster in 2024/25.

His pace and quality down Newcastle’s left-hand side have added a different dimension to Howe’s squad - as demonstrated today - with his talents perfectly fitting into the Magpies’ backline.

Having only made eight starts in a difficult first campaign for Newcastle in the Premier League, the defender has demonstrated what he’s capable of with limited opportunities, with next season a huge opportunity for him to nail down a regular role at left-back.