Let's talk signings. The summer transfer window is firmly in the past now and Eddie Howe is proving his tactical acumen by crafting an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign with Newcastle United.

Defensively, United were all over the shop against Fulham last weekend, seeing their unbeaten start cut at Craven Cottage as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat. How Marc Guehi could have made the difference in that one, but he remained at Crystal Palace despite a string of high bids thrown at Steve Parish's desk.

With Sven Botman continuing his rehabilitation after a knee injury suffered last season and Fabian Schar missing much of the early phase this year after being sent off against Southampton in the opener, the missed opportunity was accentuated and then some.

Away from the backline, Newcastle failed to strengthen their attacking ranks with anything of significant impact, though they did triumph in rebuffing interest directed at one top talent who continues to shine at present.

Keeping Anthony Gordon was Howe's biggest success

Let's talk Anthony Gordon. The England international was, at one stage of the summer market, looking like he might return to Merseyside and join Liverpool, his boyhood club.

But he didn't. Newcastle's 2023/24 Player of the Year remains at St. James' Park and this is one of the - if not the - most important success stories of the summer months, along with keeping an iron grip on Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

The holy trinity, Howe's glittering triumvirate at the top of the Magpies' squad. Such players would fit right in at a host of top European outfits and could be catalysts in returning to the Champions League and maybe, just maybe, get a tangible shot at some silverware.

But we were talking signings - or, to be cynical, lack thereof. Newcastle's frontline is not exactly spartan but it wasn't bolstered outside of the £15m signing of William Osula from Sheffield United. The Blades were relegated and Osula, though talented, is a 21-year-old forward who blanked across 21 Premier League outings last year.

So they've got to make do. Of course, Isak is one of the Premier League's deadliest finishers and Gordon is dynamic and athletic, but he can't do it all alone and will feel that certain peers are flattering to deceive in the quest for returning to the top of the division and stepping back into continental competition.

There are some existing options who just aren't it, and probably should have been sold to usher in a shinier, newer, more fashionable successor. So then, let's talk about Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle need to axe Miguel Almiron

Almiron has been through the gears at Newcastle, that's for sure. He moved to England at the midpoint of the 2018/19 campaign when joining Newcastle from Atlanta United for a club-record £21m fee.

One glorious spell of Lionel Messi-esque form aside, Almiron has not been the most productive of wingers in the Premier League since his arrival.

Indeed, after posting eight goals and an assist across nine matches throughout the autumnal months of the 2022/23 season - en route to qualifying for the Champions League - the Paraguayan has tailed off, only bagging three goals across the duration of last term.

Miguel Almiron: Newcastle (PL) Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 2 (0) 0 0 23/24 33 (23) 3 1 22/23 34 (29) 11 2 21/22 30 (19) 1 0 20/21 34 (28) 4 1 19/20 36 (35) 4 2 18/19 10 (9) 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

This is not the finest return and, given Almiron's lack of goalscoring success throughout his Premier League seasons prior, indicative that he will not return to free-scoring heights with any regularity.

It's time to cut him loose. Had Newcastle succeeded in bringing in a new winger this summer, he may well be plying his craft elsewhere right now. Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, for example, was the subject of concrete attempts to bolster Howe's first team, but the Tricky Trees stood firm and turned down an offer worth £50m on transfer deadline day in August.

Almiron, aged 30, is in the penultimate year of his contract so there would be some recoup if he were sold in 2025, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League eager to sign him for £20m last January.

Moreover, Almiron earns £60k per week, which means that though he is not one of the highest-paid Newcastle players he does earn just as much as another forward who deserves to be taking home a bigger pay packet than his South American.

Who is it? You guessed it. We're talking about Gordon. The 23-year-old agreed on a package probably fitting when he arrived from Everton for a £45m fee in January 2023. Now, though, he has far outstripped Almiron, who was riding the crest of a wave when he originally moved to Tyneside.

Premier League 23/24: Anthony Gordon vs Miguel Almiron Stats (*per game) Anthony Gordon Miguel Almiron Matches (starts) 35 (34) 33 (23) Goals 11 3 Assists 10 1 Touches 44.9 33.3 Shots (on target)* 2.3 (0.9) 1.2 (0.4) Big chances created 16 6 Pass completion 82% 86% Key passes* 1.6 0.7 Tackles + interceptions* 1.8 1.4 Ball recoveries* 3.6 2.9 Dribbles* 1.5 0.7 Total duels won* 5.3 2.6 All stats via Sofascore

The right winger's faded underlying metrics have contributed toward his diminished role in Howe's side. This season, despite Newcastle having failed to sign a new star on the flank, Almiron has been restricted to a bit-part role, featuring in two of the club's five Premier League matches but playing a single minute in each.

Once praised for his “unique” style by Howe, Almiron now needs to be sold, especially as Gordon might feel aggrieved that he is earning the same as his declining peer after the interest of Liverpool in the summer.