Newcastle United host Sheffield United at St James' Park this afternoon, looking to return to winning ways after the defeat against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's double was enough to end the Magpies' four-game Premier League unbeaten run, with Eddie Howe's side needing to rectify their performance on Saturday if they are to stay in contention for European football next season.

During the defeat, Howe's side only registered two shots on target and over ten fewer attempts on goal than the hosts, with Oliver Glasner's side outclassing the Magpies at Selhurst Park.

The club have the opportunity to relegate Chris Wilder's side, with the Blades needing a rare away win to ensure they delay any potential relegation back to the Championship.

However, if Howe's side are to secure all three points, he must recall two first-team members to the starting lineup if he is to deploy the three centre-back system once again this afternoon.

Why Howe must recall Lewis Hall against Sheffield United

Elliot Anderson featured on the left-hand side of the Magpies' midfield, operating in a partial wing-back role to provide cover for Dan Burn at left centre-back.

The youngster lost possession 18 times during his display, whilst only winning 35% of his 17 duels and committing three fouls - as he struggled to make an impact on the encounter.

Given his poor display, the boss should replace the 21-year-old with Lewis Hall against the Premier League's bottom side, with the Chelsea loanee more suited to the wing-back role if Howe does decide to utilise a back three once more.

His energetic and aggressive playstyle would combat the Blades' five-at-the-back system, with the likes of Jayden Bogle and Ben Osborn liking to get forward and create opportunities, as demonstrated by Ben Brereton Diaz's goal against Manchester United a few days ago.

The youngster was brought on in the 65th minute during the Palace defeat, completing 70% of the passes he attempted - only managing 18 fewer passes than Anderson despite featuring for 63 minutes less than the Scotsman.

Howe must also recall "monster" talent vs Sheffield United

Jacob Murphy, like Anderson, started in a wing-back position after his solid display against Tottenham Hotspur the weekend prior to the Palace defeat.

He also suffered the same fortune as the midfielder, only managing 41 touches and 17 passes at a completion rate of just 55% - with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka managing to complete one more successful pass than the 29-year-old.

Murphy also lost 100% of the duels he contested, whilst also losing possession 17 times, evidence he's not cut out for a role in a wing-back position.

Howe should look to replace him with natural full-back Tino Livramento, who hasn't started a Premier League game since the dramatic comeback victory against West Ham United at the end of March.

Livramento's PL stats in 23/24 Statistics Tally Games played 23 Passes 414 Pass completion 86% Successful dribbles 15 Duels won 65% Interceptions 19 Stats via FotMob

He's excelled with the ball this season, completing 86% of his passes and completing 15 dribbles, but has also made 19 interceptions and won 24 fouls - proving he's more than capable of doing the dirty work as well as providing opportunities for the attackers.

The "monster" talent, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be fit for this after, as stated by Howe in his pre-match press conference, and if he is, the 21-year-old must start.

Livramento is the perfect modern wing-back, with his relentless running and ability to create opportunities in the final third a huge bonus to the Magpies, and potentially allowing Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak to run riot against a poor Sheffield United side.