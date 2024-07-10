Newcastle United’s recent scare with FFP and PSR has been a wake-up call for Eddie Howe and the Saudi PIF, with the club needing to operate in a more shrewd manner moving forward if they are to avoid any points deductions in the future.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are just two examples of clubs that have fallen short of the Premier League’s rules, resulting in respective eight and four point deductions.

As a result of their recent transfer business, the Magpies were forced to offload two young talents who undoubtedly had a huge future ahead of them at St James’ Park.

Boyhood Magpie Elliot Anderson and winger Yankuba Minteh both had to be sacrificed to avoid any sanctions, with the latter departing the club after failing to make a single appearance for Howe’s side.

However, the club now have to be brutal in their clear out on Tyneside, offloading one player who hasn’t been the same after his injury layoff towards the back end of last season.

Kieran Trippier’s stats at Newcastle in 2023/24

Despite achieving a tally of ten assists in the Premier League last campaign, right-back Kieran Trippier has endured a difficult few months on Tyneside and is starting to look as though his age is catching up to him.

The 33-year-old arrived at St James’ Park in January 2022 for £12m from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid, with the full-back tasked with leading the Magpies’ revival under the Saudi PIF.

There’s no denying the fact he’s been an excellent addition for the club, achieving a total of 21 assists in his 92 appearances - an average of one every 4.3 matches he’s played - helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Trippier's PL stats since joining Newcastle Season Games Goals Assists Minutes played 2021/22 6 2 0 423' 2022/23 38 1 7 3,348' 2023/24 28 1 10 2,239' Stats via Transfermarkt

Although he’s been a solid performer for Gareth Southgate during the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament - filling in admirably out of position at left-back - the previous campaign at club level was one to forget, making two notable mistakes against Everton, as well as a costly late error against Chelsea back in December.

With Trippier turning 34 in September, this summer could be the last opportunity for the Magpies to offload him and cut their losses on the £12m they paid for him, as well as shifting his hefty weekly earnings off the wage bill.

Kieran Trippier’s weekly wages at Newcastle United

Upon his move to Tyneside, the full-back signed a contract worth a reported £120k-per-week, as per Capology.

His subsequent weekly earnings are higher than fellow Newcastle star Anthony Gordon who only earns £60k-per-week, despite his stellar campaign at St James’ Park which saw him register 21 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Gordon was faultless during his first full campaign on the Toon, rewarded with an England call-up this summer alongside Trippier.

Trippier also earns more than current midfield target Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been strongly linked with a move to Tyneside after his impressive performances under Nuno Espírito Santo at the City Ground.

The attacking midfielder earns a reported £80k-per-week, but would cost the Magpies at least £50m - a huge figure given their recent FFP troubles.

However, if they are to fund a move for the Forest talisman, they have to brutally part ways with Trippier, with the full-back no longer at the level required of the Magpies if they are to achieve a Champions League spot next season.

Off the back of a decent time in Germany this summer, there may well be a few suitors too.