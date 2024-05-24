Newcastle United have endured a lot of changes over the last couple of years, following huge investment from the Saudi PIF since their takeover of the club back in 2021.

A raft of new arrivals - totalling over £350m - has seen many players who had been at the club for a number of years depart, with the owners striving to return the Magpies to their former glory and compete for a place in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side achieved the unthinkable in 2022/23, finishing in the top four and saw the club qualify for the competition for the first time in 20 years - facing the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan at St James’ Park.

The money spent on players such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes allowed for their success, with the duo integral to Howe’s success, featuring in a combined 54 Premier League matches that campaign.

However, one other player played a key role, but since their achievements, he’s rapidly declined on Tyneside, now looking way past his best in recent weeks.

Kieran Trippier’s stats at Newcastle in 2023/24

Despite achieving a tally of ten assists in the Premier League this campaign, right-back Kieran Trippier has endured a difficult few months and is starting to look as though his age is catching up to him.

The 33-year-old arrived at St James’ Park in January 2022 for £12m from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid, with the full-back tasked with transforming the Magpies’ fortunes.

There’s no denying the fact he’s been an excellent addition for the club, achieving a total of 21 assists in his 92 appearances - an average of one every 4.3 matches he’s played - having been described as an "absolute revelation" by talkSPORT's Simon Jordan.

However, his latest injury setback and his return from it have highlighted his age, looking off the pace upon his first start against Manchester United last Wednesday.

Trippier's PL stats since joining Newcastle Season Games Goals Assists Minutes played 2021/22 6 2 0 423' 2022/23 38 1 7 3,348' 2023/24 28 1 10 2,239' Stats via Transfermarkt

He was replaced just after the hour mark, following a performance that saw him lose possession 17 times and only completing 65% of the passes he attempted - a measly tally for a player of his quality.

Trippier was subsequently left out of the starting lineup for the final day trip to face Brentford, being replaced by one-time outcast Emil Krafth, and eventually coming on as an 81st minute substitute.

It’s been an awful few months for the England international, with injuries plaguing him which hasn’t helped his cause upon his return to action - having endured a difficult season in general that included two notable mistakes against Everton, as well as a costly late error against Chelsea back in December.

However, with Trippier turning 34 in September, this summer could be the last opportunity for the Magpies to offload him and cut their losses on the £12m they paid for him.

How much Kieran Trippier earns at Newcastle United

Upon his move to Tyneside, the full-back signed a contract worth a reported £120k-per-week, as per Capology.

His figure would see him pocket a total of £6.2m in wages alone per season, with the experienced defender earning £15.5m during his entire stay at St James’.

His staggering earnings are two times more than in-form star Anthony Gordon, who only earns £60k-per-week, despite his stellar season that has seen him reach double figures in goals and assists for the first time in his professional career.

Trippier, who’s been described as “shocking” by Wayne Rooney following his performance at Old Trafford, simply doesn't have the legs needed to thrive in the Premier League in 2024, as demonstrated in recent matches.

With youngster Tino Livramento needing consistent game time to develop and reach his full potential, Howe must look to put his faith in youth once again and move Trippier on this summer.