It's been a bit up and down for Newcastle United this season, but the zest and zeal on display against Liverpool on Wednesday evening suggests that Eddie Howe's players are determined to restore their Champions League place.

Newcastle certainly have the squad to do it. Alexander Isak scores for fun at number nine, while Anthony Gordon brings tireless energy on the flank, as does Joelinton the centre. Joelinton, it would seem, is a byword for 'raging bull' - and how Tyneside love him for it.

Bruno Guimaraes, maestro, magician, makes it all tick. In defence, Dan Burn stands firm, strong, immovable. Fabian Schar is dynamic and brings a dimension to the club's attacking efforts.

There's so much to like, especially with the Magpies strengthening their homegrown quota.

Newcastle's rising academy success

You can have all the success in the world, but it won't be as sweet if academy prospects aren't part of the mix. There's something very visceral about it, some added emotion that is given rise through 'one of our own' playing a part in illustrious success.

Sean Longstaff rose to the fore alongside his outfit in 2022/23, was hailed as Newcastle's "unsung hero" by pundit Paul Merson as he starred en route to a stunning fourth-place Premier League finish.

The 27-year-old remains in Howe's team still. But he's not the only one. Newcastle's academy is making gains and heading toward its heyday.

Lewis Miley is a real treat, bursting onto the scene last season to play a crucial role in battling a detrimental injury crisis that hindered what was supposed to be a momentous term. Still, the 18-year-old has a big future ahead.

There are more youngsters on the rise. Ben Parkinson, Charlie McArthur and Alfie Harrison, to name a few. PIF also acted and signed Vakhtang Salia in October, with the versatile Georgian forward, 17, regarded as a significant talent and the country's next version of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

And so on. Newcastle fans must be delighted with the progress that the club has made, even if there are some bumps in the road. One such stumble centres on the loss of Elliot Anderson, whose sale to Nottingham Forest this year was a necessary evil, though saddening all the same.

Newcastle sold their answer to Jude Bellingham

Earlier this season, with Nottingham Forest flying high, Alan Smith, live on Sky Sports, gushed over Anderson's silky dribbling ability during a contest against Crystal Palace, even likening him to the great Lionel Messi.

The colour commentator said: “It was like Lionel Messi there in the box. Not once but twice, happy feet. Wonderful play from Elliot Anderson.”

Anderson is an exciting talent, but Messi he is not. Still. Such effusive words merely highlight the quality that he possesses - were a young star to carry even the vestiges of one of Messi's many qualities, they would be set for life.

His sale was of course necessary, ensuring - along with the £30m sale of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion - that the coveted trinity - Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak - were kept on Tyneside.

But even so, it's a shame that alternative means weren't realised, for the 21-year-old was highly regarded by Howe and his team and was sold for a £35m figure despite a relative lack of experience - a testament to his natural qualities.

As per FBref, Anderson's dynamic attacking skillset has seen him likened to some big names, most notably Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. As you can see below, the comparisons aren't unjust.

Elliot Anderson vs Jude Bellingham (past 365 days) Match Stats (per 90) Anderson Bellingham Goals scored 0.00 0.34 Assists 0.27 0.31 Shots total 1.88 1.79 Shot-creating actions 3.69 3.26 Progressive carries 2.81 2.75 Successful take-ons 1.94 1.65 Ball recoveries 6.03 3.95 Tackles 2.61 2.07 Blocks 2.35 1.50 Clearances 2.08 0.79 Aerial duels won 1.68 0.88 All stats via FBref

Now, we're not saying that Anderson is the superior player, but the metrics do suggest as such. Joking. Although, it does make an interesting comment on the Tricky Trees playmaker's level, his creativity and ball-carrying quality.

Bellingham is one of the world's true football sensations, joining Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund as a touted prodigy but defying belief in his maiden campaign, notching 36 goal contributions across 43 matches in all competitions en route to lifting the La Liga and Champions League titles.

He's obviously better than Anderson, but to think that Newcastle could have sculpted their own version of the Birmingham-born player is frustrating - and through a homegrown talent at that.

It's curious to think that Newcastle allowed a player of such creative significance depart, especially given their playmaking and attacking struggles this season - the enthralling draw with Liverpool notwithstanding.

According to the Premier League's official site, Newcastle have only created 22 big chances, 17th in the division. Southampton, bottom-placed here and in the actual standings, have created 19.

Last season, the injury-hit Toon created 97 big chances across the campaign, ranking them joint-second with four-in-a-row champions Manchester City. It's obvious where United need to improve.

Kieran Trippier has waxed lyrical about the versatile midfielder's skills in the past, saying:

"He's a young lad, with so much potential and I really mean that. It's crazy really how good he is. He just has to be patient. Keep working hard as he has been doing. He was unbelievable when he came on (at Forest). He has a massive future ahead of him, like I said, he just has to keep being patient."

It's true that he would be playing a role under Howe's wing this season, but whether Anderson would have nailed down a regular starting berth is another question entirely.

Even so, it's a shame that he left, and Magpies supporters around Tyneside and beyond will root for their academy star and hope that maybe, just maybe, he will return one day.