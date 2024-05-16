Newcastle United fell to a first Premier League defeat in four matches, losing 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side trailed at the break, following Kobbie Mainoo’s strike just after the half-hour mark, separating the sides after a half of few opportunities.

Anthony Gordon scored his 11th league goal of the season before goals from Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund pushed Erik ten Hag’s side into a two-goal advantage.

Left-back Lewis Hall pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough with the Magpies now three points behind Chelsea in the battle for a Europa League spot.

It’s no secret that injuries have plagued Howe’s side in recent months, with one of the returning players having an evening to forget in Manchester.

Kieran Trippier’s stats against Manchester United

After not starting since the 2nd of March, Kieran Trippier was recalled to Newcastle’s starting eleven for the trip to face the Red Devils.

However, it would be a decision that backfired, with the 33-year-old producing a below-par performance at Old Trafford.

The right-back could only produce 22 accurate passes, at a completion rate of just 63% and only managed to find a teammate on 50% of his crosses into the 18-yard box.

Trippier also lost possession 17 times and failed to win any of the duels that he contested during the defeat. The former Atletico Madrid defender failed to produce any positive numbers defensively, being dribbled past once and unable to complete any tackles.

When comparing his stats with fellow full-back Hall, it’s clear that the 19-year-old’s display was much more complete than his experienced teammate - even managing to get on the scoresheet for the second time against the Red Devils this season.

Trippier vs Hall against Manchester United Statistics Trippier Hall Minutes played 63 90 Passes completed 22 51 Pass percentage 63% 86% Possession lost 17 15 Tackles 0 1 Dribbled past 1 0 Stats via Sofascore

Trippier was subsequently awarded a 6/10 rating by Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder, with the Newcastle correspondent claiming the defender looked 'off the pace'.

With it being his first start in over two months, it was to be expected he would be slightly off the pace, but with a crunch battle coming up on Sunday, Howe must immediately drop him and replace him with another talent who made his comeback last night.

The man to replace Trippier against Brentford

After missing the Magpies’ last two Premier League outings through injury, centre-back Fabian Schar made his return in the defeat off the substitutes bench, replacing Trippier in the 63rd minute of the clash.

Full-back Emil Krafth has often had to feature at the heart of the defence alongside Dan Burn such as the current injury problems, with Howe needing to play the Swede in his natural position ahead of the trip to the GTEC on Sunday afternoon.

It would allow Schar and Burn to play in a centre-back pairing, with Krafth taking up his usual role on the right-hand side of the Magpies defence.

With Sunday’s game being vital in the club’s hunt for European football, Howe simply must drop Trippier with the defender needing to be replaced by Schar if the Magpies are to have any chance of claiming seventh spot at the very least.