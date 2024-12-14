Newcastle United need to win in the Premier League today. Eddie Howe has to stop the patchy form and use Leicester City's trip to Tyneside as a springboard for a fresh run of promising form.

St. James' Park might have tasted an unwelcome defeat by West Ham United three weeks ago, but that result stands as an outlier, with great spirit shown at the start of December to draw 3-3 with imperious Liverpool.

Newcastle: Recent Record vs Leicester Season Competition Result 22/23 Premier League (H) 0-0 draw 22/23 Carabao Cup (H) 2-0 win 22/23 Premier League (A) 3-0 win 21/22 Premier League (H) 2-1 win 21/22 Premier League (A) 4-0 loss 20/21 Premier League (A) 4-2 win 20/21 Premier League (H) 2-1 loss Stats via Transfermarkt

Luckily, Newcastle boast a pleasing record against Ruud van Nistelrooy's men across the past several seasons, unbeaten in four fixtures across all competitions.

Of course, there are some injuries that Howe is forced to contend with.

Newcastle injury news

Having made four cameos following an injury-ravaged start to the season, Callum Wilson has picked up a hamstring problem and will be out until well into the new year.

The blow is compounded on the other end of the field, with Nick Pope ruled out for about a month with a minor knee ligament problem.

For both to be unavailable throughout the entirety of Newcastle's busy festive period is concerning, though midfielder Joe Willock and Lewis Miley are making good progress as they target returns from respective injuries, albeit Saturday comes too soon for the pair.

Away from the fitness front, Howe might be wise to ring a few changes anyway, with Tino Livramento perhaps worth moving to the bench for this one, with Kieran Trippier stepping in.

Howe must unleash Kieran Trippier

Livramento has started the past eight Premier League matches in succession for Newcastle, not missing a minute. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old hasn't always enjoyed the finest performances and has suffered in recent games against Liverpool and Brentford.

While Livramento does have his strengths, the England international has averaged only 0.3 crosses per top-flight game this term, as per Sofascore, with a success rate of 20%.

His defending is indeed leaving something to be desired too. After Brentford won 4-2 last weekend, The Northern Echo chalked him down with a 4/10 score, criticising his weak presence on the right flank and embarrassment in being beaten too easily by Kevin Schade for the Bees' fourth.

Last season, Trippier fizzed in 2.5 crosses per match, and his absence from the starting line-up has clearly had an adverse effect on the Magpies' creativity, with Newcastle ranked joint-14th for big chances created in 2024/25 (25) after finishing joint-second with 97 last year.

The 34-year-old might be getting on a bit, but he can still inflict damage on a Leicester backline that has shipped 30 goals this season - Wolves and Southampton are the only teams to have conceded more.

Trippier's ball-playing ability and experience could see him hold the key to unlocking the shaky Leicester defence and ensuring Howe's side get back on track. Former England manager Gareth Southgate also called him a "soldier" once, hinting at a determined defensive style that might be called into play against the evergreen Jamie Vardy.

After all, he still ranks among the top 8% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Though there are claims that he has been transfer-listed and Newcastle will field January enquiries, it isn't the new year yet, and United can surely make good use of their captain's qualities. They certainly need a sprinkle of magic.