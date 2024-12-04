After a fairly poor run of form in recent weeks, Newcastle United have the chance to bounce back in an impressive way, with a win against current Premier League leaders, Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side have looked imperious this season, with their one minor hiccup a defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign.

It will be an incredibly tough ask for Eddie Howe's side, who are without a win in their last two games. However, they recently beat Arsenal, which was a much-needed victory given they had not won in five top-flight games before the meeting with the Gunners.

However, they did not have Mohamed Salah at their disposal, who has an exceptional record against the Magpies.

Salah’s record vs. Newcastle

It is almost certainly not a surprise for any non-Liverpool supporters to find out that Salah has a remarkable record against the club they support. He does so against virtually every club in the Premier League.

That is certainly the case for the North East outfit. In 14 Premier League games against Newcastle, the Egyptian has scored eight times and has six assists to his name. Incredibly, there have been four occasions in which he did not register a goal or assist against the Magpies, meaning he has scored and assisted 14 goals in ten games.

It has been a phenomenal season already for the Liverpool legend. He has 18 goals and assists so far in the Premier League, which is the most in the Premier League and the third most in Europe’s big five leagues this term. As per FBref, only Harry Kane and Omar Marmoush, who both have 20, are ahead of Salah on the list.

It will surely be an unforgiving experience facing Salah once again for the Magpies this weekend. When he has scored or assisted against the Tynesiders, they have lost all but one of the games, with their only draw coming in the 2020/21 season thanks to a late Joe Willock goal. It will be a tough day at the office.

However, Howe can fight fire with fire at St James’ Park this weekend, by unleashing someone who could thrive against Liverpool. That man is Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon’s stats this season

Football statistician Statman Dave once described the Everton academy graduate as a “big game player”. There are few occasions for Newcastle this season that will be as big as Wednesday night.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

It has been a tough season for Gordon so far, after an impressive 2023/24 campaign that saw him make England’s Euro 2024 squad. That season, the winger scored 11 goals and grabbed ten assists in 35 top-flight games.

However, this term has been a far cry from that. The 23-year-old has managed just two goals and an assist in 12 Premier League appearances. He has not scored since game week six against Manchester City, having gone on a drought for six matches.

However, Wednesday night’s visit from Liverpool is an excellent time to put things right. Not only was he linked with the Reds in the summer, but this game will surely mean more given the former Everton star was a supporter of the English giants growing up, according to talkSPORT.

So far, the winger has played against Liverpool three times since joining Newcastle and has a great record. Gordon has scored one and assisted one in that time, impressing last term in a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park.

He scored the Magpies’ only goal of the game, that seemed like the winner until two late goals from Darwin Nunez changed that. However, as the stats on Sofascore show, Gordon was electric that day, creating two chances and completing three out of five dribbles.

Gordon stats vs. Liverpool in 2023/24 PL GW3 Stat Number Touches 45 Pass accuracy 96% Passes completed 24/26 Ground duels won 5/10 Dribbles completed 3/5 Key passes 2 Goals 1 Stats from Sofascore

It is a huge night on Wednesday for the Magpies. Not only do they have the chance to beat a near unbeatable Liverpool side, but they can get a huge three points to get back on track as they push for European football.

It will not be an easy night, but for Howe, unleashing Gordon - who could just become their talisman on the big occasion, like Salah - might be the difference between victory and defeat.