Newcastle United claimed a point against Manchester City over the weekend and the result should certainly give Eddie Howe a boost heading into the next few matches.

The Magpies take on AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening after the game was postponed last week due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game gives Howe an ideal chance to rotate his squad, giving a chance to a few young players in the starting XI, especially considering the City game was on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander Isak looks like he could still be missing for the game, however.

Alexander Isak's latest injury blow

The striker missed the Man City game due to a broken toe suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers a few weeks ago. He played through the pain barrier against Fulham last weekend, but it looks like a couple of weeks' rest could be the perfect remedy.

Now he is ruled out of the clash against AFC Wimbledon, while the Swede may also be out for the weekend tie against Everton, the last game before the international break.

The striker has scored once so far this season and against Man City over the weekend, Howe unleashed Anthony Gordon as a centre-forward to compensate for his injury.

Anthony Gordon’s game in numbers vs Man City

Due to Isak missing from the starting XI, Gordon was tasked with leading the line in Howe’s starting XI against City.

The tactical tweak certainly worked a treat as the Englishman delivered a solid performance, despite operating in a slightly uncomfortable position throughout the 90 minutes.

Anthony Gordon's stats vs Man City Goals 1 Key passes 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (1) Total duels (won) 11 (4) Possession lost 9 Touches 34 Via Sofascore

Indeed, alongside his goal, Gordon also won the penalty, made two key passes and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, while the player still managed to drift out wide on occasions, delivering four crosses, of which two were accurate.

He has certainly earned a rest, as Howe could call upon one of his summer signings to replace Gordon in the starting XI for the clash against AFC Wimbledon…

Gordon & Isak's replacement for the EFL Cup

Youngster William Osula joined the Magpies in the summer for a fee in the region of £15m as Howe aimed to add some depth to his attacking department.

For Sheffield United last term, the Dane scored three goals in 24 appearances. While hardly the most prolific of tallies, his potential is clearly promising, hence why Howe secured his signature in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old usually operates as a striker, but he can also play out wide when required, which might prove to be a useful option for the Toon as the season progresses and injuries begin to pile up.

Despite starting just nine league games last term, Osula still created a big chance and averaged a shot per game, showing flashes of his talents, although the Blades eventually suffered relegation.

It was obvious that his talents would go to waste in the Championship, leading to Howe signing him before the start of the season.

His signing was praised by Scoutedftbl on X, who said: “Newcastle spending £15m on William Osula is a prime example of clubs valuing profile and potential more than anything: he's not done much in senior football, but he's big, fast, direct, and 21 years old. Coaches like that, and sporting directors love it.”

All he needs now is a chance to demonstrate his abilities. A clash against the League Two side on Tuesday evening represents an ideal opportunity for the youngster, not only to replace Gordon, but as a potential replacement for Isak over the next few matches.