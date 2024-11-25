Exciting times in the Premier League. For Newcastle United, plenty to look forward to. Two wins in succession before the November international break restored the feel-good factor, and now it's time to build.

Eddie Howe's side have weathered plenty of adversity over the past year but are now in a wonderful position to ruffle some feathers at the front of the division once again, hosting West Ham United on Monday night.

The 14th-placed Hammers have toiled through the 2024/25 campaign, clearly not subscribing to Julen Lopetegui's tactical brand, and Newcastle know that victory at St. James' Park will lift them into sixth - and just two points behind Manchester City in second.

Exciting times indeed. Of course, Newcastle will need to ensure that they defeat West Ham, who are desperate to turn their season around and will be looking to exploit the hosts' injury issues.

Newcastle's injury list

He's not actually injured, but Dan Burn will be sidelined for this crucial fixture, for the 6 foot 6 defender has accumulated five yellow cards and has received a one-match suspension.

Emil Krafth's untimely injury means he can't step in alongside Fabian Schar, and though Sven Botman is approaching the end of his rehabilitation after an ACL injury sustained at the start of the year, he is not ready to return. As such, expect the dependable Lloyd Kelly to take the left side of the central defence.

That aside, though, the Toon have a healthy and dynamic crop of players and will determined to exacerbate their opponents' troubles.

Newcastle: Recent Record vs West Ham Season Competition Result 23/24 Premier League (A) 2-2 draw 23/24 Premier League (H) 4-3 win 22/23 Premier League (H) 1-1 draw 22/23 Premier League (A) 5-1 win 21/22 Premier League (H) 4-2 loss 21/22 Premier League (A) 1-1 draw Stats via Transfermarkt

Jarrod Bowen will likely be the architect of any good fortune that the visitors have, however, and it's imperative that he is subdued, for he will be hungrily eyeing a potential chink that Burn's absence might present.

Newcastle must stop Jarrod Bowen

West Ham are there for the taking, with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez both suspended. Forward Niclas Füllkrug will be assessed as his anonymity in England stretches on, but Bowen is fit and will relish the chance to stir an upset on Tyneside.

Having posted 20 goals in all competitions for David Moyes' struggling outfit last year, Bowen further reinforced his claim as one of the Premier League's star forwards, but he's not been at his best thus far in 2024/25, albeit notching three goals and two assists from 11 league games.

Of course, the England star is "unplayable" on his day, as Thomas Frank candidly admitted after he scored a hat-trick against Brentford last year, and it's a skill set that Newcastle wanted within their ranks.

This summer, the Magpies held a vested interest in Bowen, but the east Londoners put intrigue to bed by stamping a £100m price tag on their superstar. Given that he'd signed a new long-term deal in 2023, the ball was firmly in their court.

Sources such as TEAMtalk have latterly revealed that Howe is still set on signing the 27-year-old and is targeting a blockbuster deal at the end of the season.

In any case, the home support won't want him to enjoy a successful audition at St. James' Park tonight. With defensive issues, Newcastle might have a tough time containing him, and that's why Joelinton should be unleashed on the right flank in a fresh approach to securing victory.

Why Joelinton must start out of position

Anthony Gordon is a tremendous winger but he's quite clearly more effective on the left flank than the right. Against Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, the former Everton prospect toiled out of position before enjoying a rejuvenation in his natural role, placing three key passes, as per Sofascore.

Joelinton has struck a neat partnership with the box-to-box Joe Willock in recent weeks, but his protean quality lends itself to a wealth of deployments, and he must be unleashed at right wing against the Hammers - especially since Howe clearly doesn't favour Miguel Almiron or Jacob Murphy all that much.

Reporter Dominic Scurr claimed that the hulking Brazilian was "the key" in the turnaround victory at the City Ground, not just scoring but notably winning ten duels and making three tackles as he overwhelmed Nuno Espirito Santo's hitherto high-flying team.

"He's like gold dust because you know wherever you put him he'll do a good job," Howe gushed post match. His tactical flexibility makes for a singular weapon that must be utilised once again against West Ham, and given his all-encompassing sheen that works well on the right, he may well prove to be a worthy tool to outperform his right-winged adversary Bowen.

After all, just look at the underlying data. As per FBref, the 28-year-old Brazilian ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 16% for progressive carries, the top 14% for tackles and the top 11% for aerial duels won per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

A veritable machine, Joelinton truly is a special player and can bring so much to Howe's many-faceted system when at his best.

Bowen is of course going to be one of the biggest dangers this evening, but Joelinton has proved that he too can make a marked difference when shifted into a more unnatural role on the right wing, which in turn might enhance the fluency of Gordon on the alternate side and Alexander Isak as the killer in the middle. Bring it on.