With the summer transfer window now open, Eddie Howe personally wants Newcastle United to sign a creative midfield target who is now open to a summer exit, according to reports.

Newcastle transfer news

There's no doubt that Newcastle need a number of improvements if they are to make their return to European qualification next season, having finished a frustrating seventh in the last campaign. Already acting on that front, the Magpies have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free deal following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of last season.

Those at St James' Park will hope that the central defender is only the start, however, with links to the likes of James Trafford and Crysencio Summerville emerging in recent weeks suggesting that there's plenty more to come from Newcastle this summer. Summerville would be a particularly exciting arrival following an excellent season in the Championship with Leeds United, albeit one that was not rewarded with promotion.

The Leeds man isn't the only attacking player potentially lined up though, with the Magpies also turning their attention towards London. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Howe now personally wants Newcastle to sign Andreas Pereira from Fulham if the Tyneside club lose midfielders this summer.

The Magpies were linked with a move earlier this month, but are now reportedly helped by Pereira's willingness to leave Craven Cottage in pursuit of the highest honours in the coming months. The Brazilian has enjoyed a resurgent spell in London following a period to forget at Manchester United and even earned a call-up to Brazil's Copa America squad as a result this summer.

"Amazing" Pereira can help fill potential Guimaraes void

Among the clubs who reportedly need to sell to maintain their innocence against the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle may be left with little choice but to part ways with Bruno Guimaraes this summer. And if that is to be the case, the arrival of Pereira, alongside others, would be more important than ever in pursuit of replacing their star's all-round quality in midfield.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Andreas Pereira Bruno Guimaraes Goals 3 7 Assists 7 8 Progressive Passes 138 283 Ball Recoveries 99 237

The numbers show just how difficult it will be to replace Guimaraes, but Pereira would at least replace part of his creative output for Newcastle, having managed just one less assist than his compatriot last season.

One man who won't want to see Pereira complete a move to Newcastle, however, is Marco Silva. The Fulham boss was full of praise for his midfielder last season, telling the club's official website back in 2022: "He has been outstanding this season. I know a lot of people had doubts when I decided to sign him but I knew his qualities and his character.

"Even last season we had a conversation about his future but it wasn’t the right moment for him to join us. He’s a key player on and off the ball and with set pieces. Two assists this afternoon. A top professional who is enjoying himself at the moment in a white shirt. The three midfielders all played an amazing game today."