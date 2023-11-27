It's do or die for Newcastle United in the Champions League as they travel to Paris Saint-Germain needing a victory.

The Magpies are currently bottom of their group, three points behind top-of-the-table Borussia Dortmund with everything still to play for.

If Eddie Howe's side can perform anything like they did on Saturday, thrashing Chelsea 4-1, they will have every chance of taking a positive result back to the North East.

Howe's squad is still light on the ground due to injury and suspension, so he is only expected to make two changes to the side that beat the Blues.

Here's a Newcastle predicted lineup for their all-important clash against PSG.

1 GK - Nick Pope

It's unlikely Howe would ever consider dropping Nick Pope anytime soon. The Englishman has impressed between the sticks since he arrived at the club, making crucial saves, commanding his area superbly and forming one of the Premier League's strongest defences with only 14 goals conceded; a record only bettered by Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

2 RB - Kieran Trippier

Trippier's performance against Chelsea offered a glowing indication of his best attributes having successfully placed four crosses and three accurate long balls. The 33-year-old, who has recorded a whopping seven assists this term, will need to conjure up quality deliveries from open play or set pieces to give Newcastle their best chance of scoring.

3 CB - Jamaal Lascelles

Jamaal Lascelles registered his name on the scoresheet against Chelsea and the threat he poses from corners and set-pieces can offer the Toon a viable avenue to goal. The Englishman has impressed alongside Fabian Schar since coming into the team, winning a whopping 60% of his aerial duels and recovering 4.4 balls per game.

4 CB - Fabian Schar

Newcastle are at a point where they need to conjure up a piece of magic from an unlikely source. Schar provided just that with his thunderous strike against the French giants in the reverse fixture.

Despite being capable of producing a moment of brilliance, the Swiss star has been a monster defensively having won an impressive 60% of his ground duels and recovered 5.3 balls per game in the Premier League.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

After being ineligible to play against Chelsea, Lewis Hall could come in to replace Tino Livramento.

Howe may feel more comfortable with starting a more natural left-back and the teenage sensation has the opportunity to showcase his precocious talents on the European stage.

6 CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Hailed as a "cut above" by one writer for his performance against the Blues, Bruno Guimaraes was back to his best on Saturday.

He's the heartbeat of this Magpies side, who drives forward with his lung-bursting runs whilst flying into tackles. The Brazilian will relish his battle with fellow South American destroyer, Manuel Ugarte.

7 CM - Lewis Miley

Are there any limits to this youngster's game? Seemingly not. Pundits and teammates alike have waxed lyrical about Miley this term, with his fine performance against Chelsea proving he can mix it with the big boys.

Lewis Miley vs Enzo Fernandez match statistics Statistic Lewis Miley Enzo Fernandez Minutes played 89 90 Sofascore rating 7.2 7.0 Expected assists (xA) 0.44 0.19 Big chances created 1 0 Passing accuracy 86% 93% Key passes 1 0 Ground duels (won) 3 (1) 5 (2) Stats via Sofascore.

PSG are a stern test but as the table above dictates, he can outperform some of the finest on the planet. This is set to be a landmark moment for the teenager who is likely to start over Sean Longstaff who is a "major doubt" for the game.

8 CM - Joelinton

In the victory over Chelsea, Joelinton competed in a staggering 20 ground duels - the most of any player on the pitch - and he will need to carry that aggression across to the Champions League. The 27-year-old complemented that aggression with a goal on Saturday and he'll need to provide a similar impact on Tuesday night.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

A fan favourite at St James' Park, Miguel Almiron was phenomenal at the weekend and terrorised Marc Cucurella with his pace, registering the second most dribbles on the pitch (4).

For all his positive work, the Paraguayan rarely gets his name on the scoresheet, scoring four in 19 appearances this term, however, he did score in the reverse fixture and can get the better of Nordi Mukiele.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon's blistering pace in behind presents an intriguing battle with the lightning-quick Achaf Hakimi.

The 22-year-old has come of age in the final third this term with five goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. He's already eclipsed his previous best of four in the top flight and arrives in Paris bang in form.

11 ST - Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is a complete striker. He's quick, good in the air, physically imposing and mighty fine at finishing chances, as Chelsea found out on Saturday.

The Swedish superstar is Newcastle's talisman and boasts an eye-watering seven goals in nine top-flight appearances this season. Although he is yet to score in the Champions League, a goal on Tuesday evening would be his most important yet.