Newcastle United's heavy spending under the Saudi PIF could be about to continue in the summer, with the Magpies needing to increase their squad depth.

The club will already be looking to strengthen the centre-back department after the long-term injury suffered by Sven Botman, with the Dutchman ruled out for up to nine months after his ACL surgery.

Injuries have left Eddie Howe's side depleted in multiple areas, with other players such as Joelinton and Callum Wilson spending multiple months on the sidelines.

The club have often been light in midfield, with the club targeting another Brazilian to add to the duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton who already ply their trade at St James' Park.

Newcastle interested in another Brazilian midfielder

According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, the Magpies are interested in signing 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The youngster has made 27 appearances in the league this season, scoring on five occasions, including a brilliant header in the 3-2 defeat against Lazio earlier this campaign.

The former Salernitana midfielder has emerged as a potential option for Howe's side this summer, but any deal would be a costly one for the Magpies.

Indeed, it's thought that the Toon are willing to bid £34m to secure the services of one of the Italian club's star performers from this campaign.

It's not just the price Howe's side needs to worry about, with multiple other sides such as Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur also credited with an interest in the Atalanta sensation.

Despite any price tag and competition from elsewhere, the Brazilian would be an unbelievable piece of business for the Magpies, with his stats this season better than current Newcastle midfielders Joelinton and Guimaraes.

How Ederson compares to Guimaraes and Joelinton

When delving into the trio's stats, they all complement each other well - with Ederson potentially being the perfect fit alongside his compatriots in the centre of the Magpies' midfield.

The three Brazilians all have very similar playstyles, all of them enjoying the attacking and defensive side of the game as reflected by their stats per 90 in the Serie A and Premier League this season.

Ederson v Guimaraes v Joelinton in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Ederson Guimaraes Joelinton Tackles 2.8 2.3 2 Interceptions 1.3 1 1.5 Progressive passes 6.3 7.2 4.1 Blocks 1.7 1.3 1.5 Shots 1.3 1 1.6 Stats via FBref

As seen in the table above, all three of the players are effective at both ends of the pitch, with a midfield trio of Joelinton, Guimaraes and Ederson a very exciting prospect.

The current Atalanta man comes out on top for most blocks and tackles per 90, but whilst trailing Joelinton for most shots per game, he has the highest goal tally of the players - with Ederson more clinical than the one-time centre-forward.

Although the club may face stiff competition from sides all over Europe for his signature, the Magpies must work tirelessly to convince the 24-year-old to move to St James' Park this summer. Indeed his array of progressive and passing makes him seem like a player who is simply tailor-made for Premier League life.

He would be the missing piece in Howe's midfield puzzle, with Ederson potentially allowing the club to edge closer to a European push whilst also providing needed depth in the centre of the field.