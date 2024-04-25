Newcastle United fell to a first Premier League defeat in five matches, losing 2-0 away to Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A second-half double from in-form striker Jean-Philippe Mateta clinched the win for the Eagles, subsequently securing the club's top-flight status for an 11th successive season.

Eddie Howe's side produced a disappointing display, having only had two shots on target during the encounter and over ten fewer attempts on goal than the hosts.

It was an evening to forget for the Magpies, with the club dropping valuable points in the battle to secure a second successive campaign of European football.

However, one Newcastle player produced a disappointing display, despite starring against Palace in the reverse fixture at St James' Park back in October.

Jacob Murphy's stats against Crystal Palace

After the recent injury to regular full-back Kieran Trippier, winger Jacob Murphy has been deployed in a right wing-back role - excelling against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, receiving a 7/10 rating from Shields Gazette journalist Dominic Scurr.

However, the 29-year-old failed to replicate his impressive performance at Selhurst Park last night, before being dragged off in the 65th minute as Howe's side attempted to salvage something from the game.

Murphy only managed 41 touches and 17 passes at a completion rate of just 55% - with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka managing the same amount of touches and one more successful pass.

The full-back also lost 100% of the duels he contested, whilst also losing possession 17 times - the third most of any player within the Magpies' squad.

He also disappointed defensively in his unnatural role, failing to win any tackles or make any interceptions, as he looked out of his depth before being withdrawn from the fixture in the second half.

Murphy's stats against Crystal Palace Statistics Tally Minutes played 65 Touches 41 Passes 17/35 (55%) Duels won 0% Possession lost 17x Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore

The 29-year-old was subsequently awarded a 4/10 for his efforts by Newcastle reporter Scurr, with the journalist branding the former Norwich City man as 'lost' in defensive areas.

Despite his impressive display against Ange Postecgolou's side, it's evident that Murphy can't be Trippier's long-term successor with the defensive side of his game not up to par for the full-back role.

Why Murphy's performance highlights the need for transfers

It's no secret the club have endured horrible luck with injuries in recent months, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles the latest players forced to spend time on the sidelines with ACL injuries.

Although it's unknown when experienced full-back Trippier may return to action, Howe should avoid utilising Murphy as a wing-back for the remainder of the campaign, with the attacker clearly not good enough defensively.

The Magpies have always had a lack of squad depth even before the recent injury crisis, with last night's defeat further evidence of the need for the hierarchy to invest in reinforcements this summer.

Of course, the club are limited to what they can spend given their current FFP status, but if the Tynesiders are to mount another charge for Champions League football next season, they must offload fringe players and replace them with players who are capable of competing at the highest level of club football.