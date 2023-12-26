Newcastle United's slump continued as Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick on his return to St. James' Park to hand struggling Nottingham Forest a much-needed victory in the Premier League.

For Eddie Howe's Magpies, however, a sixth defeat from seven matches across all competitions leaves the club in a poor position, seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur - who have a game in hand - in the table.

Martin Dubravka was the man between the sticks but wasn't really the figure at fault, with his defence failing to stifle a spirited Forest attack that effectively utilised Wood's expertise as a veteran focal point.

The backline struggled, but up front, there were several poor performers too, with Miguel Almiron failing to impress once again.

Miguel Almiron's performance vs Forest

Many Newcastle fans will maintain perpetual support for Almiron, who is a veritable workhorse and has been praised for his “sensational” rise in the past by journalist Josh Bunting, but Howe will have been left displeased by his performance today.

As per Sofascore, Almiron took two off-target shots and succeeded with only one dribble, struggling to impact the game and being hooked by Howe after just 55 minutes.

Some of the Paraguayan's best traits did still shine through, creating two key passes and completing 92% of his total passes, also winning four of his six contested duels, but his wastefulness and lack of sharpness in key moments contributed to the defeat.

Writing in his post-match ratings, the Shields Gazette's Dominic Scurr branded the 29-year-old with a 3/10, writing: 'Saw plenty of the ball but has been inconsistent with it so far with two wayward shots.

'Again his decision making must be questioned in the build-up to Forest's equaliser with his decision to pass proving costly. Almost scored an own goal but was fortunately saved by Forest's Anthony Elanga. Another bad afternoon for the winger.'

A tough afternoon for the forward, but while his profligacy was disappointing, the display of defender Dan Burn matched Almiron in ensuring that United's torrid run of form continued.

Dan Burn's game vs Forest in numbers

Burn is an excellent defender and boasts many commendable qualities, but pace is one thing that he doesn't quite have in his locker and this was brutally exposed by the impressive Anthony Elanga, who provided two assists for Wood.

Remarked to have been “left in a tangle” by the Chronicle's Lee Ryder as the New Zealand native scored his second of the afternoon, Burn, like Almiron, was taken off after 55 minutes in an attempt to stop Elanga from wreaking havoc down the Toon's left channel.

The 31-year-old did make two tackles and clearances apiece and won three of his five duels but failed to protect Dubravka's goal when it mattered and was rightly replaced by Tino Livramento.

The 6 foot 6 titan also only completed 74% of his passes and failed to attempt a single dribble on the occasion, with this stagnancy allowing Elanga and co to grow into the game after Alexander Isak's first-half penalty handed the hosts the lead.

Also receiving a 3/10 match score from Scurr, Burn was not at the races, with the journalist saying: 'Made some strong challenges but was beaten for Forest's equaliser. Elanga has caused him plenty of problems. Beaten again for Wood's second goal. A dismal afternoon before his withdrawal after 55 minutes.'

Howe will be desperately seeking to restore his side's verve, and while the ongoing run of poor form is concerning, injuries have ravaged the squad.

Burn remains a key component of Newcastle's team, but he suffered a bad game today and will need to ensure he finds a way to combat pacy players such as Elanga going forward.