All is well within Eddie Howe's squad. Newcastle United have started 2025 on strong footing, but plenty is going on away from the pitch as Paul Mitchell looks to maintain the Toon's level over so many years.

The new year has certainly started off with a bang, with Newcastle in command of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal after winning the first-leg - in hostile north London territory - 2-0.

But Howe will be sure to have retained memories of the club's slow start to the season, likely a by-product of the frustrating summer transfer window that saw key targets in defence and on the wing missed out.

Implementing an efficient transfer strategy is key. While numerous areas of the squad need strengthening, Martin Dubravka's expected transfer to the Saudi Pro League calls for a new shot-stopper, with Nick Pope missing the past six matches and still some weeks away from a comeback.

Rumours abound, with Newcastle seemingly gearing up for a January signing.

Newcastle's plans between the sticks

Newcastle have an overload in the goalkeeping department but Odysseas Vlachodimos' arrival was PSR-related and John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are not of the required level.

As per TEAMtalk, Newcastle have shortlisted Burnley's James Trafford as a player who could compete with Pope over the coming years, however, there may actually be a better alternative to enhance the Tyneside project.

This week, transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed that Newcastle are also interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this year.

This follows a report before the new year that United have concrete interest in the Irishman, who was valued at £35m last summer amid interest from Chelsea.

Kelleher is in the penultimate year of his Anfield contract and will not be extending as he looks for a number-one spot between the sticks. Newcastle have an excellent opportunity here to strike.

Why Howe should sign Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson Becker regularly picking up injuries over the past few seasons, Kelleher has been immense for Liverpool. His skipper, Virgil van Dijk, has even called him "world-class."

Kelleher joined Liverpool's academy from Ringmahon Rangers in the summer of 2015 and has gone on to feature 60 times for the first team, winning a host of trophies.

He's always been backup, however, and seeks a future of prominence as a club's main man. Given that Pope is a few months away from his 33rd birthday and struggling with injuries, Newcastle might just have the perfect route for the 26-year-old.

Premier League 24/25 - Alisson Becker vs Caoimhin Kelleher Stats Alisson Kelleher Apps 11 8 Goals against 10 9 Clean sheet (percentage) 5 (45.5%) 3 (37.5%) Save percentage 66.7% 71% Shots (on target) faced 30 31 Stats via FBref

It wouldn't be the first time that Newcastle have benefitted from a Merseyside academy star since Howe was anointed as Steve Bruce's successor, with Kelleher perhaps in a position to follow in Anthony Gordon's footsteps.

Gordon was a member of Liverpool's youth system before being released as an 11-year-old and rehousing himself with Everton, where he stayed until Newcastle signed him for a £45m fee in January 2023.

Speaking to Everton's club website, Gordon said: "It was another chance for me to grow. But that was hard. It affected me mentally and dented my confidence. I had to pick myself up and go again. When I got to Everton, I never looked back.”

He'd likely say the same thing and more now that he's thriving as one of Newcastle's most important players, crowned the club's Player of the Year for 2023/24 after posting 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

In goalkeeping terms, Kelleher is still a fledgling at 26 years old, and though he's made his name at Liverpool and could yet be crowned a Premier League champion this term having played a significant role, at St. James' Park he could foster his talents and know that his position would not come under threat for the long prime of his career.

The city holds a deep-rooted love for the Scouser and were Kelleher to follow in his footsteps, he would find a glorious chance to earn a similar reputation.

Of course, if Dubravka is to be sold in the coming weeks, Newcastle chiefs might fancy landing a replacement instantaneously, and Liverpool may not be on board with that idea, for Kelleher's replacement, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is playing out the remainder of the current campaign with loan club Valencia before linking up with Arne Slot's squad this summer.

However, Newcastle are not in grave danger of upsetting the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and might just find that Dubravka's sale opens up a window from which Kelleher can be pursued.

Newcastle have already proven through Gordon that they are capable of shaping Merseyside's talent into something of high distinction.

Moreover, Howe was keen on bolstering his backline with the signing of Joe Gomez during the off-season, so there's clearly a recognition of the quality potentially available.

He definitely knows about Kelleher's talent, but then, so do many more suitors besides, speaking firmly of the gains that would be claimed through an incisive winter acquisition.

Save after save after save. He's a big game player, this Irish keeper, and as Newcastle edge closer to maintained challenges for silverware, such a skill set and personality could be exactly what Howe needs.