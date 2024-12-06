Newcastle United have struggled for fluency in attack this season, but once more proved their quality with a well-earned draw against high-flying Liverpool, impressing in the six-goal thriller.

It's a mark of Eddie Howe's tactical style that Liverpool were forced to deal with so much defensive work at St. James' Park, with the players fuelled by Tyneside's vehement support.

Alexander Isak continued his prolific patch and Anthony Gordon produced perhaps his standout performance of the season, scoring and being an all-round menace against his boyhood club.

However, Jacob Murphy left something to be desired on the right flank. He works hard but lacks that real quality that is needed to balance out the Magpies attack, ahead of the trip to face Brentford on Saturday.

Newcastle need a new forward

Newcastle continue to monitor £50m-rated Bees man Bryan Mbeumo, as per i news, with the versatile forward at the top of Howe's shortlist after clinching eight goals and an assist in the Premier League this season.

Analyst Ben Mattinson even said that "Gordon, Isak and Mbeumo would be one of the best attacks in the league." Whether Thomas Frank would part with him this winter remains to be seen.

Isak is an elite-class striker but he needs support. Callum Wilson has recently made a comeback from a back injury that has ruled him out since the summer, but he's nearly 33 years old and out of contract at the end of the term.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 3 (0) 0 0 2023/24 20 (9) 9 1 2022/23 31 (21) 18 5 2021/22 18 (16) 8 0 2020/21 26 (23) 12 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's a prolific player but reaching the end of the road with the Toon, and the likes of Mbeumo - who Newcastle will be coming up against on Saturday afternoon - would be the perfect way to sort out the right wing conundrum while concurrently replacing Wilson's goal threat.

However, Howe might find that he already has the perfect homegrown replacement in Ben Parkinson.

Ben Parkinson could be Howe's own Bryan Mbuemo

Newcastle have seen an exciting influx of youthful talent across the past several years, with Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley both impressing in midfield and Elliot Anderson, 21, sold to Nottingham Forest for a £35m fee in the summer.

Parkinson could be the latest prospect to make his mark in Howe's team, having already made his professional debut last season, coming off the bench during a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Bournemouth.

Praised for his "incredible running" by one Newcastle analyst, Parkinson has the natural athleticism to pass the test that the rigours of the Premier League will present. Moreover, he's proving to have a keen sense for goal and a dynamic positional approach besides.

Ben Parkinson - Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 8 3 1 Right winger 2 3 0 Left winger 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

This is an up-and-coming star with an abundance of quality and a desire to establish himself as the latest sensation from Tyneside, with the opportunity to potentially unleash him for the trip to the Gtech this weekend.

Magpies reporters have already acknowledged his innate desire to rake in the goals, and this could be the key facet that sees him replace Wilson and offer positional flexibility within Howe's squad, proving to be a homegrown version of the highly touted Mbeumo.