After sacking Darren Moore at the beginning of the week, Huddersfield Town have commenced their search to fill their vacant managerial role, reportedly making their first move to sign a former Championship boss.

Darren Moore sacked

With just three wins in 23 games to his name, Moore's exit looked on the cards for some time at Huddersfield before it eventually came. Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said via the club's official website after the decision: “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Now, reports suggest that the Terriers have made their first move to welcome a new manager. According to TEAMtalk, Huddersfield have made contact with John Eustace over the vacant managerial role. Eustace's last role ended in controversial fashion when Birmingham City opted to replace him with Wayne Rooney despite competing for the play-offs. Having since sacked Rooney following a disastrous spell, Birmingham now sit just four points clear of the relegation zone.

"Excellent" Eustace should be top target

Still without a job after Birmingham, Eustace should be Huddersfield's number one target, with his Championship experience speaking for itself. Given that the West Yorkshire side already played in Eustace's preferred formation of 3-5-2 under Moore, it may not take them too long to adjust to what would still hopefully be an improved system at The John Smith's Stadium.

John Eustace in the Championship Record (via Transfermarkt) Games 64 Wins 21 Losses 28 Draws 15 Points per game 1.22

Many were left shocked by Birmingham's decision, but it is one that Huddersfield can now take full advantage of. Among those surprised was The Telegraph's Alan Biggs, who posted on X:

As Huddersfield's search continues, they may well hope that their reported contact results in a move for Eustace in the coming days as they look to avoid Championship relegation.