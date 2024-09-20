Todd Boehly is a man who has shown huge ambition during his two-year tenure owning Chelsea Football Club - spending over £1.1bn on new transfers to try and overhaul the playing squad.

Whilst some of his signings have been erratic, to say the least, many of them have proven to be excellent additions, providing added quality to new boss Enzo Maresca.

Cole Palmer undoubtedly has been the American’s best investment during his time at the helm, splashing out £40m on his services - registering 45 goal contributions in his 51 appearances for the Blues.

Fellow forward Christopher Nkunku hasn’t been able to make as great an impact as he would’ve envisaged due to his injury concerns, but he has posted a tally of six goals in 20 matches.

One other player has also enjoyed a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, taking his form at the club to the next level after the arrival of Maresca during the off-season.

Noni Madueke’s stats for Chelsea

Winger Noni Madueke made the move to Chelsea back in January 2023, joining from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in a £29m deal.

He had to bide his time under former boss Mauricio Pochettino before he could make an impact in West London, only making 13 starts in the league last season.

However, he still managed to post a tally of five goals in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign - ending his first full season at the Bridge as the club’s fourth top scorer.

The arrival of Maresca has allowed for a huge upturn for the 22-year-old, starting all but one league outing so far, excelling with his increased game time on the pitch.

He’s already scored three league goals this season, bagging himself a hat-trick in the 6-2 demolition of Wolves - subsequently earning him his maiden call-up to the England national side during the recent international break.

However, despite his recent form, he’s been outperformed by one player who was allowed to leave the club 12 months - with potential regret now creeping in after his recent form away from the Bridge.

The former Chelsea ace who’s outperformed Madueke after leaving

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi looked to be one of the biggest young talents in Europe a couple of years ago - breaking through Chelsea’s academy before featuring for the first team before even being subjected to £70m interest from Bayern Munich.

Where Are They Now Wondering where your most loved or hated players are now? Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series is here to help.

However, a torrid spell with injuries saw the Englishman rapidly drop down the pecking order, losing his place in West London and in desperate need of a fresh start to reignite his once-promising career.

The attacker is still only 23, but he secured a £5m move to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest last summer - an absolute bargain, especially when considering his recent form at the City Ground.

Hudson-Odoi notched eight league goals last season, before firing home the winner against Liverpool for the Reds last weekend - with the youngster outscoring Madueke in the same time period, having notched nine league goals to Madueke's eight since the start of 2023/24.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stats for Nottingham Forest (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 29 Minutes played 1854 Goals scored 8 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85% Dribbles completed 61% Touches in opposition box 80 Stats via FotMob

He’s already been touted with a £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, further proving how cheaply the Blues allowed the "sensational" forward - as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango - to depart his boyhood club.

The attacker’s recent form in England’s top flight is evidence that he still has all of the qualities to thrive at the top level despite his recent injury worries.

Whilst Madueke has undoubtedly been a superb addition for the club, they may have been better off putting trust in Hudson-Odoi, with his goalscoring exploits already better than that of the £29m signing.