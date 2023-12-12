Speaking on the BBC's Football Daily podcast, former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly has claimed Spurs have a "huge" player who just doesn't get enough credit.

Spurs 4-1 Newcastle United

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be a happy man as the Lilywhites finally returned to winning ways on Sunday. Following a run of four defeats in five Premier League games, the north Londoners tasted their first victory since late October with a fantastic 4-1 win over top four-chasing Newcastle United.

Destiny Udogie's first goal opened the floodgates with under-fire striker Richarlison then grabbing a much-needed brace to put the game beyond doubt. Son Heung-min also added to his fantastic tally this season through a late penalty, before Joelinton's late consolation for Newcastle.

It's safe to say Tottenham were back to their imperious attacking best at the weekend, and Postecoglou may have just discovered his best possible team without key trio James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur.

When asked about Spurs' conviction, Postecoglou hailed his Tottenham side and praised captain Son Heung-min in particular for his incredible performance overall.

"Yeah I thought we were better in that area," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win over Newcastle (via football.london).

"I thought Sonny really set the tone for us early on. Whenever he got the ball he was really positive with it. That's what you need from leadership and I think the rest of the lads fed off that and we were a lot more threatening in that front third than we have been. I thought we got the goals we deserved and could have had a couple more at least. So yeah really pleased with that aspect."

The north Londoners next face off against struggling Nottingham Forest on Friday, and it's a real opportunity for Postecoglou to steer his side on a much-needed winning run.

Kelly praises underestimated Pape Sarr

Another noticeable improvement from recent times was in centre midfield, as both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr impressed in front of Tottenham's back four. The African duo formed an excellent partnership earlier this season, but injuries and suspensions over the last month have kept them apart on a regular basis.

Against Newcastle, we saw both contribute to devastating effect once again, with former Spurs defender Kelly saying Sarr's importance is vastly underestimated at Spurs.

“And then Pape Sarr back, people underestimate his importance to the side," said the BBC pundit. "But him coming back into the team has been huge for them because he started off the season so well.”

Pape Sarr's Premier League statistics (via WhoScored) Passing accuracy - 89.9% Shots per game - 1.5 Tackles made per 90 - 1.4 Interceptions per 90 - 0.6 Minutes played - 917

The 21-year-old struggled for consistent opportunities under Antonio Conte last term, but has now become a regular and mainstay in Postecoglou's debut season.

Signed from FC Metz in the summer of 2021, the Senegal international didn't fully make his move to Spurs until 2022, having spent the 21/22 campaign back out on loan at Metz.