When Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag they will have been hoping for a clean takeover, one lacking drama and instead, focused on on-pitch matters.

Ruben Amorim has, at least, chatted a good game but the drama has still been forthcoming.

That’s largely centred around ongoing affairs surrounding Marcus Rashford.

The United winger scored the first goal of the Amorim era but things haven’t all gone his way since that 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

The new manager happened to leave Rashford out of the squad when United defeated their arch-rivals City last weekend and he was left out again for the 4-3 loss against Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Why? Well, an interview with journalist Henry Winter can’t have helped in midweek where the winger made it clear that he was seeking a new challenge.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps."

So, where could he go? There are a few irons in the fire.

Who Marcus Rashford could sign for

In recent years that have been rumours of a move to PSG but we are yet to get much information on whether the French side would entertain a move at this stage.

However, there are now reports suggesting that Barcelona are an interested party.

According to Football Transfers, the Spanish giants have made contact with the Red Devils regarding a move for the English forward.

They have reportedly admired Rashford for some time now and club president Joan Laporta is keen to jump upon any market opportunity that may emerge in January.

The report states that Barca would like to sign the player on loan with a view to then acquiring him on a permanent basis, having allegedly lodged a bid of around £35m as part of the deal.

What the move would mean for Man Utd and Rashford

Despite the fact that United look happy to get rid of the attacker in 2025, this would be a seismic deal not just for English football, but for European football too.

The Premier League side would be getting rid of one of the division’s top earners in a dramatic situation that has perhaps escalated far beyond what Amorim would have imagined.

This is the poster boy for the football club but his career has not reached the potential so many thought it would get to.

Only two seasons ago he was producing a campaign in which he registered nearly 40 goal involvements but 2023/24 wasn’t too kind to the England international who scored just eight goals and then missed out on a place at the European Championships.

A fresh move could be what it takes to revive the career of one of the finest talents to come through Carrington.

In truth, it could be a deal akin to David Beckham’s departure in the summer of 2003.

An England great - he headed to Spain in one of the most surprising moves we’ve seen during the last 20 years or so.

Beckham @ Real Madrid Signed for £25m Games 159 Goals 20 Assists 51 Minutes played 12,701 Trophies won 1 La Liga (06/07) Stats via Transfermarkt.

Like Rashford, he was an academy boy and was one of the greatest players we saw under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, after a falling out behind the scenes between manager and player, a situation that perhaps echoes the current one at Old Trafford, he sought pastures new.

Beckham never really wanted to leave and if you asked Rashford the same question, he would likely never choose to depart his boyhood club. However, in a situation like this, needs must.

The former England skipper only broadened his profile while in the Spanish capital and very quickly became a global icon. He was a trailblazer for the English game, moving to LaLiga and being part of the famous Galacticos squad of that era.

Rashford, of course, may not be heading for Madrid but Barcelona are just as big and would lay the platform for the English talent to reinvigorate what has been a stuttering career over the last 18 months or so.