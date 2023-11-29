A "world-class" Manchester United superstar could now quit the club at the end of this season, according to a significant transfer update regarding his future.

It's fair to say that the Red Devils' summer transfer business hasn't yet been a roaring success, with those who came in not quite hitting great heights so far this season. Andre Onana has improved significantly after some early mistakes, but still doesn't necessarily look like a world-class option, while Mason Mount has made very little impact in midfield, partly due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has excelled in the Champions League but is yet to score in the Premier League, although he is a young player who looks like he has a high ceiling. United's squad still needs more quality added to it, with the centre-back options not hugely strong currently, leading to Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio being linked with a move to United, as well as Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who could be seen as their "number one target" in defence.

It could also be that certain current players leave in the near future, and an eye-catching update has dropped over one Red Devils player.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could quit the club next summer, bringing an end to his time at Old Trafford.

"Man United midfielder Casemiro will likely exit the club next summer, sources have told Football Insider. The 31-year-old has been widely linked with Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the January window.

"It is believed only Middle East sides will be able to afford a transfer fee and the midfielder’s £300,000-a-week+ wages in the new year. t will be a hard deal to do for European sides in January – with Casemiro still having over two years remaining on his deal at Old Trafford. However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that United are ready to let the Brazil international leave next summer – and the midfielder himself is ready to go."

In truth, the decision to sell Casemiro at the end of the current campaign could ultimately be a good one by United, given the manner in which he has dropped off this season.

The Brazilian was fantastic at times in 2022/23, standing out as one of his side's most influential performers, but since returning for pre-season, his legs look to have gone, as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has pointed out, and he has suffered from injury problems.

Casemiro's Man Utd stats Total Appearances 63 Goals 11 Assists 7

Now 31 years of age, Casemiro doesn't represent the future at United, and while he was hailed as "world-class" by Brendan Rodgers earlier this year, 2024 could be the right time to move him on and receive a hefty fee for his services.

Kobbie Mainoo's superb performance in last Sunday's 3-0 win at Everton showed that Erik ten Hag has talented youth to call upon in the middle of the park, and the money received for Casemiro could allow the manager to bring in a younger alternative next year.