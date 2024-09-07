Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has been reacting to a “huge” Glasgow Rangers update from Ibrox following the club’s poor start to the season under Philippe Clement.

Clement coming under Rangers pressure

The Gers, in what is Clement’s first full season in charge in Glasgow, haven’t made the best of starts to the campaign. An opening day draw against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership was then followed by an early Champions League exit at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv, and prior to the international break, Rangers were beaten by rivals Celtic, who already gave a five-point advantage.

As a result, there have been rumours about Clement’s long-term position in charge at Ibrox, with reports even claiming he is “fighting for his job” following the Glasgow derby defeat.

Related Rangers figurehead Philippe Clement could be gone from Ibrox within months This would be a massive call by those high up at Ibrox.

Rangers have been playing their home games away from Ibrox due to work going on to their Copland Road Stand. There were delays which resulted in the club playing at Hampden Park, however, it has been confirmed in recent days that Rangers will return to Ibrox after the international break against Dundee in the League Cup. Their first league game back at Ibrox will be against Hibernian at the end of the month.

Sky Sports pundit Robinson, talking to Football Insider, spoke about Rangers’ defeat to Celtic before stating it is “huge news” regarding their Ibrox return date.

“You look at their recent record in the Old Firm, if you’re not beating the boys across the City then that’s where the problem starts. They can pick up as many points as they want in the rest of the season, but if you’re not beating their biggest rivals in the Old Firm, that’s where the issue is.

“I think it’s huge news that they’re going back to Ibrox, I think that whole situation was handled poorly, but the fact that they’re going back will play a huge part in the rest of the season. They’ve got to close that gap on Celtic, their recent record in Old Firms is poor. “In the final third I think Celtic have got better attacking options that Rangers have, I don’t think they’re far away on a game-to-game basis but it’s every game they’re getting beat which is the problem. You watch the games, they’re in the games but they’re still getting beaten.

“They’ve got the edge at the moment to Celtic and Rangers have got to close that gap. I think the thing for Philippe Clement is he’s a good manager if given the time and the players, and the most important thing, the budget. I think Michael Beale was a huge mistake for Rangers, they gave him a lot of money and he signed a lot of players who didn’t produce and the results weren’t there.”