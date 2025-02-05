Where do Manchester City go from here?

On Sunday, the Sky Blues were steamrollered 5-1 by Arsenal, completely capitulating after Erling Haaland had headed home a second-half equaliser, conceding a few seconds after kick off and then three times more after that.

This is the first time Man City have conceded five open-play goals in the same Premier League match since 2008. It is the heaviest defeat of Pep Guardiola's managerial career and means the Citizens have now conceded more goals this season than Manchester United, despite the fact their neighbours are languishing in 13th.