Football is about moments, but create enough of these moments and you have something enduring that can conquer the tallest orders in a season. Liverpool have encapsulated this message under Arne Slot.

Few - if any - foresaw the Merseysiders' success this season, effortlessly skipping into the new Jurgen Klopp-less era and assuming command in the Premier League title race, six for six in the Champions League group phase too.

And all without addressing the ostensible problems in last summer's transfer market, Federico Chiesa being the only incoming to complete an already vibrant frontline.

It seems like FSG spin round in a perpetual cycle of signing new forwards and neglecting the more pressing concerns around defensive and central areas of the field.

Liverpool's Frontline under Arne Slot Player Apps (starts) Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 26 (24) 20 17 Luis Diaz 24 (17) 12 3 Cody Gakpo 27 (16) 11 4 Diogo Jota 15 (9) 6 2 Darwin Nunez 23 (13) 4 3 Federico Chiesa 4 (1) 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Without a doubt, such issues are real and need attention this year, but Liverpool would actually score a significant boost if they wrapped up a new striker this month.

Why Liverpool need a new forward

Last week, surprising news emerged that Liverpool were interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratkskhelia after Paris Saint-Germain expressed an interest in the Napoli winger.

PSG seem set to richen their ranks with the Georgia sensation, so there is a question as to why the Reds revealed their hand given that the 23-year-old was likely moving toward the French capital.

Liverpool are opportunistic, is the thing. Though Slot's frontline carries depth and dynamism and highest-level quality, Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and efforts are being made to sell the struggling Darwin Nunez.

Revelations on Monday claimed that Liverpool have been locked in discussions with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the transfer of the 25-year-old, who has largely failed to impress this season, and while The Athletic's James Pearce has confirmed this is not the case, Gulf intrigue is very much real all the same.

If Liverpool bank a pretty for their club-record signing this month, it seems certain that a replacement would have been lined up. Maybe that's what's behind the links to Kvaratskhelia.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

However, Liverpool may have a different forward in mind.

Liverpool eyeing sensational hijack

For all the world, it seems like Manchester City are going to front their much-needed rebuild with the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Pep Guardiola's side have tabled an official offer.

However, Caught Offside have also reported that Liverpool and Arsenal have 'interest' in the player and are lingering in the shadows as City struggle to close the deal, with Frankfurst standing firm on their €80m (£67m) valuation.

It might feel far-fetched to imagine Liverpool could stun Man City by hijacking their deal, but stranger things have happened, and there are still more than two weeks of frenzied transfer rumours ahead of us.

Why Liverpool should sign Omar Marmoush

Marmoush has been one of Europe's standout forwards this season, incredibly notching 31 goal contributions across 25 matches in all competitions for Frankfurt this year, thus praised as "one of the best strikers in the world" by content creator and German football expert Fiago.

He clinched a respectable tally of 17 goals and six assists over 41 appearances for Frankfurt last season, but it's quite clear that the 25-year-old has now entered the beginnings of his prime and would be a credit to Liverpool's frontline.

Not least because he's only behind his countryman Salah regarding goal contributions across the 2024/25 campaign.

Though Marmoush's positional flexibility has been a major strength across his career, the Eagles have found a new level to his attacking potency by unleashing him as their principal striker, and if Liverpool are to sell Nunez, this might be the perfect deal.

Slot employs an interchangeable attacking system, evidenced by Luis Diaz's recent success in a creative number nine role, and this could be perfect for Marmoush's success.

Omar Marmoush - Frankfurt Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 20 16 9 Left winger 3 1 3 Attacking midfield 2 2 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As per FBref, the Egypt international ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing the many-layered threat that would dynamise and electrify Liverpool's attack.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

So then, are Liverpool leading the race for this player? They are not. Manchester City will be confident that they can get the deal over the line but Liverpool - and Arsenal - could pounce if further issues prevent the player from moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Nunez is a likeable Liverpool star with a frustrating amount of natural ability that hasn't been applied in the right manner for Slot and his system.

Marmoush is at the top of his game and certainly capable of adapting to the rigours of English football. Let's see what FSG are made of. If the Uruguayan is sold, a striker will need to replace him - and Marmoush is the gold standard on the market right now.