Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a "massive blow" following news out of Stamford Bridge this week, with pressure already on him.

Pochettino given breathing room after Leeds win

Pochettino was under serious fire heading into their FA Cup clash with Leeds this week.

Related Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal takes twist as Chelsea stance revealed The Ukrainian was subject to intense interest from the Gunners last year.

There were even suggestions that Pochettino could've been facing the sack if Chelsea lost to Leeds in midweek, but the result was instead a much-needed win for the Blues.

Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk and a last minute winner from Conor Gallagher ensured that Chelsea are still in with a chance of winning major silverware this season, with Pochettino's side reigning victorious 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Brentford March 2nd Newcastle United March 11th Burnley March 30th Man United April 4th

Pochettino was thrilled with his side's character after the win.

"We needed this result," said Pochettino on Chelsea's victory over Leeds.

"It wasn’t a great performance. Of course, credit to Leeds, they are a team that is full of confidence, is a very strong team, and is doing fantastic in the Championship and are near the top of the table.

"It was tough for us, even more when you concede after a few minutes. But I think the character we showed after this situation is something to learn for the team and, in the end, we’re so happy. We avoided extra time, scored at the end, and are in the quarter-final which was our objective."

One player who missed out on featuring, though, was Christopher Nkunku. Pochettino confirmed before their tie against Leeds that the Frenchman could be out for around a month, dealing a real setback to Nkunku following his plague of injury problems this season.

Chelsea dealt "massive blow" after Nkunku news

Following this news, journalist Dean Jones, has explained exactly why the Nkunku injury blow is a "huge" one for Chelsea.

"It's a massive blow for Pochettino and a huge blow for Chelsea," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

"It's extremely frustrating, but I think it runs deeper than that. I think that in the wider game, we should really be taken aback by the number of injuries there are all the top clubs competing right now. If you look at Chelsea, if you look at Liverpool, if you look at Manchester United and how decimated their squads are a lot of the time, you have to wonder if the number of games that all of the players are being made to play is having an effect.

"Nkunku might not be a direct result of something like that, but there definitely is an argument that players are under more pressure than ever to get on the pitch and play longer than ever."

The former RB Leipzig star, due to his time on the treatment table, has played just seven league games but has managed to chip in with two goals in that time.